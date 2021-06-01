Amazon Prime Youth Offer Is Back: How To Get Up To Rs. 500 Cashback? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has come up with the Youth offer that provides discounts for new Prime members. Going by this offer, subscribers aged between 18 and 24 years will get a cashback of up to Rs. 500. What's interesting is that this offer is applicable to both the quarterly and annual subscription plans.

As of now, Amazon has introduced this offer only for Android users. It is not eligible for iOS or desktop recharge options. For now, Amazon has not revealed till when this offer is valid but we know that is a limited period offer. As we already know, the Amazon Prime membership will unlock benefits including free access to Amazon Prime Video, free delivery, Amazon Music and more.

How To Get Discount Via Amazon Youth Offer?

With the Youth offer into account, the e-commerce giant Amazon is offering the annual Prime membership at Rs. 499 and three-month membership at Rs. 164. This offer is applicable only for subscribers who are aged between 18 and 24. Users can redeem this offer via the Android app and mobile browser recharge for other OS. Even if the offer is not applicable for the iOS version, it can be redeemed via other options.

Regularly, users who want to subscribe to Amazon Prime membership have to pay Rs. 329 and Rs. 999 for the quarterly and annual plans. The same goes with the Youth offer. However, users eligible for the discount can redeem the cashback on verifying their age. This can be done by uploading an ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence or voter ID and a selfie.

Once the age verification is done, users will get Rs. 165 or Rs. 500 cashback that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance within 48 hours, depending on their plan. This amount can be used for recharges, bill payments and purchases on Amazon.

With the Youth Offer, the online retailer is offering 50% off on Prime membership for select subscribers in India. This follows the recent discontinuation of the monthly Prime membership, which was priced at Rs. 129 citing new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India. Notably, RBI implemented an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for processing recurring online transactions. This made monthly recharges cumbersome and Amazon had to remove the monthly subscription option.

