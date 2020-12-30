Amazon To Launch Computer Science Program In India: Amazon Future Engineer News oi-Vivek

The education sector is growing across the world, and India is one such country, which produces lakhs of doctors and engineers every year. According to a report from TechCrunch, the company is currently looking for people under Amazon Future Engineer.

Under the scheme, the company plans to provide computer science education to underserved and underrepresented children in India. Amazon will then work with local educational institutions and NGOs to train those students in the various aspects of computer science technology.

According to the report, the Amazon Future Engineer scheme will launch in India in 2021. Do note that, it is already running a similar program in the US with over 550,000 students.

Do note that, Amazon Future Engineer will be a free program for underprivileged people. On top of that, Amazon will also provide scholarships to select students to further support their educational journey. In the US, the company offers a $10,000 scholarship for 100 students every year.

On top of that, every participating student and educator can also win $25,000 under the Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award. Under the Amazon Future Engineer scheme, the company offers different programs, depending on the age of the students.

In fact, the company has already invested over $6.5 billion in India and is likely to make an additional investment to offer additional products and services across the country. Amazon currently offers a platform called Amazon Academy to help JEE aspirants.

In a similar move, Facebook recently partnered with CBSE (central board of secondary education) to launch a certification program based on digital safety and online well-being in India.

Amazon India is currently looking for CSR Manager for the Amazon Future Engineer program. Anyone with at least 10 years of work experience related to education/ development/ community with a bachelor's degree can apply for the role.

