Xbox Series S Now Available On Amazon India For Rs. 34,990

If you are planning to get hold of a next-generation gaming console from either Sony or Microsoft in India, then here is news that might cheer you up. Xbox Series S, the most affordable current-generation gaming console from Microsoft is currently available for purchase on Amazon India.

The Xbox Series S is the most affordable gaming console of this generation, offering features like 4K streaming and real-time ray-tracing. The Xbox Series S costs Rs. 34,990, and comes with a compact form factor when compared to the Xbox Series X or the Sony PS5.

Xbox Series S Features

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital console, capable of playing modern AAA titles at 1080p and 1440p resolution. On top of that, the console can also upscale gameplay to 4K resolution to enhance the overall gaming experience.

The retail package of the Xbox Series S comes with the new Xbox Wireless Controller and 512GB of internal storage. Do note that, there is no option to expand the internal storage of the Xbox Series S. However, it can accept external SSDs, which can be used to store and play games.

At the time of writing this article, Amazon suggests that the Xbox Series S will be in stock on December 31st, and the console will be delivered within two days for Amazon Prime members at select pin codes.

Many third-party sellers are offering Xbox Series S and Series X at a higher price due to the limited stock. Considering the listing on Amazon, it is definitely one of the best places to get your next-generation gaming console for sure.

On top of gaming, the Xbox Series S also behaves like a media streaming device, with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

