Just In
- 42 min ago Reliance Jio Join Hands With MediaTek To Launch Gaming Masters Event: Here's To Register
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola Capri Plus Gets Benchmarked; Key Features Tipped
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 8T Users Get OnePlus Store App As Part Of November 2020 Security Update
- 1 hr ago AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K LED TV Launched: Price Starts At Rs. 29,999
Don't Miss
- Finance SGB 2020-21 Series IX Is Open: Here's How To Maximize Gains From SGB Investment
- Automobiles New Skoda Sedan To Replace Rapid Next Year: Zac Hollis Confirms Launch Launch Timeline
- News Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine approved by the United Kingdom regulator
- Movies Danny Boyle Gushes Over Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK, Says ‘What A Wonderful Film You've Made'
- Sports India vs Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski return in Australia squad for 3rd Test; Joe Burns dropped
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar Looks Office-Ready As She Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Her Formal Black Suit And Classy Handbag
- Education JAC Compartment Result 2020 Declared For Class 10 And Class 12, Check Direct Links
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit on New Year's Eve In North India
Xbox Series S Now Available On Amazon India For Rs. 34,990
If you are planning to get hold of a next-generation gaming console from either Sony or Microsoft in India, then here is news that might cheer you up. Xbox Series S, the most affordable current-generation gaming console from Microsoft is currently available for purchase on Amazon India.
The Xbox Series S is the most affordable gaming console of this generation, offering features like 4K streaming and real-time ray-tracing. The Xbox Series S costs Rs. 34,990, and comes with a compact form factor when compared to the Xbox Series X or the Sony PS5.
Xbox Series S Features
The Xbox Series S is an all-digital console, capable of playing modern AAA titles at 1080p and 1440p resolution. On top of that, the console can also upscale gameplay to 4K resolution to enhance the overall gaming experience.
The retail package of the Xbox Series S comes with the new Xbox Wireless Controller and 512GB of internal storage. Do note that, there is no option to expand the internal storage of the Xbox Series S. However, it can accept external SSDs, which can be used to store and play games.
At the time of writing this article, Amazon suggests that the Xbox Series S will be in stock on December 31st, and the console will be delivered within two days for Amazon Prime members at select pin codes.
Many third-party sellers are offering Xbox Series S and Series X at a higher price due to the limited stock. Considering the listing on Amazon, it is definitely one of the best places to get your next-generation gaming console for sure.
On top of gaming, the Xbox Series S also behaves like a media streaming device, with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,495
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999