Amazon likely plans to launch YouTube clone called AmazonTube

Back in September this year, Google announced that it will pull out the YouTube app from the Echo Show with a 7-inch touchscreen display and Fire TV from January 1, 2018. The reason for this sudden move by Google is that Amazon had removed some features such as autoplay capability and disabled the ability to subscribe to a YouTube channel from the version of YouTube that was used by the smart speaker.

Apparently, the removal of YouTube support for the Echo Show and Fire TV seems to have pushed Amazon to move to the decision of coming up with a YouTube clone likely to be dubbed AmazonTube. The information has come from a filing found at the USPTO via The Verge showing that Amazon has filed for a trademark of the name AmazonTube. Well, that's not all as Amazon is tipped to be in plans to secure the trademark OpenTube as well. Both these names hint that the online retailer is in plans to offer a video streaming feature to the Echo users.

The complete trademark application that has been filed by Amazon points out that AmazonTube will provide many features those are similar to what Google offers on YouTube. It also includes the software that lets users designate specific content for viewing later.

The filings by Amazon describes that the service in development will provide non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual and audiovisual works via wireless networks. Also, the platform is said to let users share content, photos, text, videos, images data, gaming, fashion, tech, dance, and other electronic works.

Adding to this, DomainNameWire reports that Amazon has been filing registrations for a bunch of domain names such as AmazonAlexaTube.com, AlexaOpenTube.com, and AmazonOpenTube.com recently. As of now, nothing appears to be a sure bet but it is clear that Amazon is all set to compete with Google with a YouTube-like feature.

Recently, Amazon had mentioned that will bring back the Chromecast device to the e-commerce platform after a year of pulling it out. Given that Google has a huge lead in the video streaming market with YouTube since many years, Amazon has to bring out something exceptional to compete with the market leader in the segment.