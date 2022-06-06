Apple Search Engine Likely To Launch At WWDC; Can It take On Google Search? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple WWDC event is set for today, June 6. The iPhone maker is tipped to announce the updated OS for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. Additionally, Apple is tipped to announce a new search engine at the WWDC event. Like other Apple products, one can expect a privacy-centric search engine.

Apple Search Engine Tipped

Tech enthusiast and writer Rob Scoble hinted that Apple might surprise fans with the new search engine. Scoble states the information is based on interactions with inside sources, and the Apple search engine could be the most expensive product launch of all time.

Reports suggest that iOS and Safari have reached a wide audience base. This would allow Apple to establish a search engine for its existing users, which would further give it an upper hand against Google, which dominates the search engine industry.

Presently, not much is known about the upcoming Apple search engine. For one, nothing has been confirmed and this is the first time we're hearing of the same. Hence, it's best to take it with a grain of salt. On the other hand, one can speculate the unique features of the Apple search engine, which is now rumored to include enhanced privacy and security features.

Oh, and a new search engine is coming too. Will Siri finally get "smart?" Hmmm. — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022

Apple Vs Google: The Search Engine Saga

It's evident that Google dominates the search engine with ads on it mounting up to USD 120 billion for Alphabet. And the rivalry between Apple and Google has been obvious and has also been mounting for years now. So naturally, Apple wants a piece of this cake to boost its revenue - which hasn't been doing so well with just product launches.

Presently, Apple has benefited for years by setting Google as its default search engine for Safari, which comes pre-installed on all Apple products. In fact, Google is believed to pay roughly USD 20 billion per year for this. However, the terms of this condition required Apple not to release a search engine.

If indeed Apple would launch a search engine, users could make a shift to it. The added privacy and security would be one of the key differentiating factors. However, it remains to see how Apple would get its revenue without target ads, which has remained the critical course for Google.

