Asus To Launch Thoughtfully Simple Products On 15 July: Tablet Or Smartphone?

Most Asus smartphones have been exclusive to Flipkart and the Taiwanese tech company has once again partnered with Flipkart to launch "Thoughtfully Simple Products" on 15th July at 12 PM. The event will be live-streamed on Flipkart, where, the brand will launch multiple products to help students in the country.

As of now, the brand has kept the upcoming products under the wrap and we won't be known anything about these devices until the launch day. However, we have made some speculation based on the invite, and here is what the brand might launch on 15th July.

An Affordable Tablet?

On the press invite, there is a Google Play Store logo with various apps flying from the handbag, which indicates that the brand will indeed launch a device based on Android with support for Google Play Store. Given how the product is targeted towards the students, we think the brand might launch affordable tablets with either an 8-inch or even a 10-inch screen.

The image does show the logos of the most popular apps like Facebook, YouTube, Flipkart, Google, Gmail, Duo, and a lot more apps, which again reaffirms that the brand is indeed launching a touch screen device with Android operating system.

Another interesting thing to note is that the picture also has a WhatsApp logo, which indicates that the tablet might also have a SIM card slot with support for a 4G LTE network. Besides, the device is likely to offer support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and other wireless connectivity features.

Or It Could Be A Smartphone

As much as we believe it is indeed a tablet, we also think that the brand could just launch a smartphone, that too an affordable one. An Android smartphone will have all these aforementioned features and the company is no new to smartphones.

Do note that the brand is launching "Thoughtfully Simple Products", which means there will be more than one product. This means the brand could launch multiple accessories or even launch multiple SKUs of the same products at various price points.

If you are a student or a parent who is looking for an affordable device, then waiting for a few more days does seem like a good idea. Asus is known for offering stock Android UI, which should run well even on smartphones or tablets with entry-level specs. What do you think about the upcoming launch is it a tablet? or a smartphone? or both?

