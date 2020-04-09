Avast Mobile Browser For Android Launched With Imrpvoed Privacy, Security Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Avast, known for its security and antivirus solutions, has rolled out the Android version of the Avast Secure Browser, which extends support beyond Windows and Mac. The new browser comes as the company's portfolio to include security and privacy services on multiple platforms. The new Avast Secure Browser for Android aims to provide a safer, private, and faster browsing experience.

Avast Secure Browser Launched

Avast aims to be the first all-in-one browser with enhanced privacy and security features. Avast notes that the company will launch the iOS support for the Avast Secure Browser. Currently, the browser is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, and macOS. And now, there's support for Android.

"Avast's core mission is to make the world a safer place by protecting the security and privacy of every customer. Our commitment to being a privacy-by-design technology provider was behind our acquisition of leading private mobile browser Tenta, whose technology has contributed to the development of our new Avast Secure Browser for Android, " said Scott Curtiss, Vice President and General Manager at Avast.

Last year Avast acquired Tenta, a private browsing company backed by ConsenSys Blockchain. And now, the security company has unveiled a new browser for the Android platform. Going into the details of the Avast Secure Browser, it has a strong encryption AES-256, ChaCha 256-bit, and the latest TLS/SSL cryptographic protocols for the data transport layer.

Avast Secure Browser Features

Also, the new browser for Android supports DNS out-of-the-box, which includes TLS, DNSSEC and decentralized DNS support. The Avast Secure Browser also provides a couple of privacy features like a VPN that encrypts all inbound and outbound connections, along with an encrypted media vault.

Avast says it is also providing a unique PIN code for access, which isn't stored on any servers nor the device. To keep websites, advertisers, and other web services from tracking the user's activities, Avast also included an anti-tracking technology on the browser.

Best Mobiles in India