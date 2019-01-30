BSNL offers 25% cashback on broadband plans till February 28

The telecom and broadband markets in India have become highly competitive. Several telcos have slashed the cost of their tariff plans thereby disrupting the market. Talking about the broadband sector, Reliance Jio GigaFiber is all set to be widely rolled out for commercial use in the coming months. Due to this, other telcos including BSNL have started reducing the cost of their broadband tariff plans.

In a recent development, BSNL has extended the 25% cashback offer on its broadband plans until February 28, 2019. Notably, the cashback is only applicable on the annual subscription broadband plans. This offer was all set to end on January 31 while it has been extended for another month.

How to get 25% cashback from BSNL

BSNL took to Twitter to announce the extension of the cashback offer on its broadband plans. It is not a cashback offer but an offer that will reduce your bill payments. To avail this 25% cashback, you need to subscribe to the yearly payment of the broadband plan. Doing so, you will pay only for nine months and other three months service will be free.

If you are an existing BSNL user, you need to either visit a nearby customer service center or call 1800 345 1500, the toll-free number. This offer is applicable for both the existing and new broadband users of the telco.

New BSNL broadband plans launched

In addition to the extension of the validity of its 25% cashback offer, the telco also launched two unlimited broadband plans. The BBG Combo ULD plan priced at Rs. 491 offers 20GB data per day at up to 20Mbps. On crossing the daily data limit, you can continue data at a speed of 1Mbps. This plan also offers 24 hours unlimited voice calling, be it local or national calls to any network in the country.

The other one is the BBG Combo ULD 1277 plan. This one costs Rs. 1,277 per month and offers unlimited downloads at up to 100Mbps speed. It also offers 750GB data monthly FUP. Once you exhaust data limit, the speed will drop down to 2Mbps.