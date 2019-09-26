BSNL Brings Super Star 500 Broadband Plan With Free Hotstar Subscription News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BSNL Super Star 500 is the latest broadband plan that the telco has introduced to win new customers. The new BSNL Super Star 500 plan includes a complimentary subscription of Hotstar. As Reliance JioFiber is rapidly expanding its broadband plan portfolio, other telecom operators are trying to catch up with revised plans and offers.

BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Features

As the name suggests, the Super Star 500 plan offers users 500GB of data. TelecomTalk notes that BSNL is providing users with two options - Bharat Fibre plan and the DSL plan. If there is a fibre optics connection, the Bharat Fibre plan will give users up to 50Mbps speed. Once the user reaches the FUP limit, the speed will drop down to 2Mbps. The other plan is DSL, which gives users 10Mbps speed.

The new plan will cost users Rs 949 per month. BSNL isn't offering annual or two-year subscription either. The Super Star 500 plan is available in all circles except for the Andaman and Nicobar islands. One of the benefits of the BSNL Super Star 500 plan is the complimentary Hotstar Premium membership, which would otherwise cost Rs 999 annually. The new broadband plan subscribers also get free unlimited local and national calling to any network in India.

BSNL Broadband Super Star 300 Plan

Apart from the Super Star 500 plan, BSNL is also launching a Super Star 300 plan. As the name suggests, the plan offers 300GB data and costs Rs 749 per month. Other benefits of the plan remain the same as the Super Star 500, including the Hotstar subscription.

BSNL is also reviving its Rs 777 broadband plan as its competition with Reliance JioFiber spikes. BSNL has also dropped the price of its prepaid plan of Rs 899 to Rs 799. Although BSNL is the largest broadband network in the country, its customers have been trickling out as private players offer a variety of benefits.

