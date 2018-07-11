Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL revamps FTTH broadband internet plans

Reliance Jio hosted the 41st AGM on July 5 to announce the JioPhone 2 and Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband internet service. According to a recent report, Jio GigaFiber will be rolled out in select cities from November and offer free service for 3 to 6 months. Also, it is said to be priced disruptively at Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 per month.

Apparently, the other telecom operators and service providers are revamping their plans to stay competitive in the internet segment. Following Airtel, BSNL appears to have revamped its FTTH broadband plans to take on the upcoming Jio GigaFiber internet service.

According to TelecomTalk, BSNL is offering additional benefits with increased data FUP without any additional cost. The Rs. 1,045, Rs. 1,395 and Rs. 1,895 FTTH broadband plans now offer 50GB more data FUP than before at the same cost.

Revamped BSNL FTTH broadband plans

Going by the report, the BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48 plan will offer 150GB of FUP data per month with 30Mbps download speeds. Previously, this plan offered 100GB of high-speed data. After crossing the FUP limit, the speed will drop to 2Mbps.

When it comes to the Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49 plan, it is claimed to offer 200GB of FUP data per month at 40Mbps speed. The speed will plunge to 2Mbps beyond the FUP. Until now, this plan offered 150GB of FUP data.

Lastly, the Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129 FTTH broadband plan offers 250GB of FUP data instead of 200GB. It provides a download speed of 50Mbps, which will drop to 2Mbps after the FUP limit.

While these FTTH broadband plans have been revamped, the report adds that the benefits are applicable only to the Kerala circle. There is no word regarding the pan-India rollout of these benefits.

Potential Jio GigaFiber rival

Comparing these revamped broadband plans from the state-run operator with those of Reliance Jio, we should say that the upcoming Reliance Jio internet service appears to be better on paper. It is touted to render up to 1Gbps speed. It is believed that the service will be offered for free for the first few months, which will be an attraction for consumers. We need to wait for the rollout of the Jio GigaFiber service to see more changes in the broadband market segment.