BSNL Work At Home Broadband Plan Extended Until May 19 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator came up with a special "Work@Home" promotional broadband plan back in March. This plan was meant to serve those who are working from home due to the lockdown caused by COVID-19. While it was launched, the broadband plan was meant to provide free internet access of 5GB at up to 10Mbps speed to BSNL landline customers.

BSNL Promo Broadband Plan Extended

At the time of its launch, the promotional broadband plan was launched with a validity of one month, which is until April 19. Now, the service provider has extended the validity of the "Work@Home" broadband plan for another month, thereby making it valid until May 19. The same has been announced officially by BSNL Tamil Nadu via its Twitter handle.

Initially, the promotional broadband plan was launched for landline subscribers in March with a validity of until April 19. Initially, the plan was launched for subscribers in all circles including the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Given that the lockdown across India has been extended until May 3, the extension of the broadband plan was also expected.

BSNL Work@Home Broadband Plan

Detailing on the benefits, the BSNL Work@Home broadband plan offers data benefits of 5GB per day at 10Mbps speed. Once the daily limit is exhausted, the speed will drop down to 1Mbps. The plan offers other benefits such as free email ID and 1GB of storage space.

It neither needs a security deposit nor monthly charges. Also, there is no change to the existing voice calling charges and subscription as these will be the same as the landline plan the users have already subscribed to. BSNL subscribers can avail the broadband by dialing 1800-345-1504, the official toll-free number.

Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Extended

This move from BSNL comes within weeks of extending the validity of the Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan. This plan was initially valid until March 31 but it has been extended until June 29 to serve users of this plan. The BSNL Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan offers up to 20Mbps speeds till the limit of 100GB and on exceeding this limit, the data speed will drop to 2Mbps. Apart from the data benefits, the monthly broadband plan from BSNL provides unlimited voice calling to any network, be it local or STD.

