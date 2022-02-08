Chrome Users Warned Of ‘High Severity Vulnerabilities’; Here’s Everything You Need To Know News oi-Harish Kumar

The Indian government has cautioned Google Chrome users that the browser has several vulnerabilities that make it vulnerable to cyberattacks. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has published an online alert advising users to update their Chrome browser to avoid targeted assaults in which a hacker could get access to their systems by deploying arbitrary code.

Google patched the vulnerabilities in question in Chrome 98 earlier this month. The severity of the problems has been classified as "high" by the nodal agency.

Chrome Users To Be Aware of Cyberattacks

Chrome is one of the most widely used browsers worldwide, thanks to its compatibility with all Android devices. According to a survey by analytics firm StatCounter, Chrome has the most browser market share worldwide. It is unsurprising that it accounts for 63% of all web usage. Because of its popularity, attackers are more likely to use it to infect a large number of devices at once.

According to the research, Google Chrome has a variety of flaws that might allow an attacker to run arbitrary code on a targeted system. According to the stated source, if a hacker is successful in exploiting the flaws, Chrome users could be severely impacted.

'User After Free' Policy Create Chrome Vulnerabilities

Because of the "use after free" policy in Safe Browsing, Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialog, Payments, Extensions, Accessibility, and Cast, Google Chrome has vulnerabilities. In ANGLE, there is a heap buffer overflow. Inappropriate implementation in Full Screen Mode, Scroll, Extensions Platform, and Pointer Lock; V8 Type Confusion; COOP Policy Bypass; and V8 Out of Bounds Memory Access

Users need not be concerned because Google has already released an upgrade, and the warning is just for individuals who are still using Google Chrome versions earlier to 98.0.4758.80.

Chrome 98.0.4758.80/81/82, which features a variety of updates and improvements, was recently launched for Windows and 98.0.4758.80 for Mac and Linux users. According to cyber security experts, users should avoid using outdated versions of Chrome. According to the Chrome team, the latest update addresses 27 security issues, including the aforementioned flaws.

