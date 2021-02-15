FASTag Mandatory Starting Today Midnight: Check Here All Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The central government has announced that FASTag will be mandatory for all vehicles in India from today (February 15) at midnight. The FASTag is based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, introduced by the Indian Government for all vehicles back in 2018.

Previously, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced that all vehicles should have FASTag from January 1, 2021. However, it was extended to February 15. FASTag allows you to drive non-stop across toll plazas in the country. Now, there are many questions circulating on the internet such as what is FASTag, how do you get FASTag. Check out below all details about the FASTag.

What Is FASTag?

FASTag is a digital toll collection method that will be linked with your account from where the particular toll amount will be deducted. With this digital payment method, you can save time without waiting for payments. The Indian Government also tied up with 23 banks for FASTag. So, you can apply for FASTag online from your preferred bank website.

How To Get FASTag?

The FASTag can be purchased from toll plazas and also some petrol pumps. Besides, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has a total of 40,000 points of sale locations where you can get it directly.

It can also be purchased from banks' websites including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and more.

How To Recharge FASTag Online?

At first, you need to pay a total of Rs. 200. One is a re-issuance fee of Rs. 100, and a refundable deposit of Rs. 100. If you linked the FASTag to NHAI prepaid wallet, then you can recharge it via cheque /debit card/ credit card/ NEFT/ Net Banking, etc. Besides, you can recharge FASTag using PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM.

How To Apply FASTag Online Via Banks?

Step 1: Visit your preferred bank's official website then search for the 'Get FASTag' / 'Apply for FASTag' link which is available on the homepage of the site.

Step 2: After that, you need to submit your valid docs (Adhar card, Address proof, contact details).

Step 3: Once you submit the application form online, you can get multiple online payment options. Once your payment is done save the copy of the FASTag receipt and payment receipt.

