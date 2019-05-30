Gmail Confidential Mode Will Be Available For General Public from June 25 News oi-Vivek Gmail is a free e-mail service from Google

Google's e-mail service Gmail announced an all-new Confidential Mode in 2018, which gives more control over the e-mails sent via Gmail. With Gmail Confidential Mode, the recipient cannot download or forward the mail, and one can also set a timer to erase the email automatically.

Until now, the feature was only available for select users. Now, Google has officially confirmed that the Gmail Confidential Mode will be available for every Gmail service user from June 25th for free of cost.

On or after June 25th, the Gmail Confidential Mode will be turned on by default and users can disable the same from the settings menu. However, for those Gmail accounts, which are handled by a corporate, the admin of the IT department will have complete control over the Gmail Confidential Mode.

How to enable Gmail Confidential Mode?

To enable Gmail Confidential Mode, go to Settings > Apps > G Suite > Settings for Gmail > User settings > Enable.

How to disable Gmail Confidential Mode?

To enable Gmail Confidential Mode, go to Settings > Apps > G Suite > Settings for Gmail > User settings > Disable.

How to send a mail in Gmail Confidential Mode?

As of now, the feature is only available on desktop mode. Open Gmail on your computer > Click on compose > Click on the lock symbol in the bottom right of the window > Set the expiry date and passcode > Click save.

If you choose No SMS Passcode, then the recipient can directly open the mail using Gmail. If you choose "SMS Passcode", then the recipient will receive the passcode via SMS, make sure that you enter the correct phone number before composing the mail, or the user will not be able to open the mail at any cost.

You can also delete or remove the email from the recipient's mailbox by the following method.

Open Gmail on your computer > Click on sent mailbox > Open the mail > Click remove access

What do we think about Gmail Confidential Mode?

I think that the Gmail Confidential Mode is one of the best features of Gmail in the last few years. By mistake if you send a mail to someone with sensitive information, with Confidential Mode turned on you can retrieve the mail without any tussle. The feature is also useful for companies and big profile users, where, the Confidential Mode will stop users from forwarding the mail to a third party.

The Gmail Confidential Mode is available for free of cost, and I think every Gmail user in the world to should get advantage from this life-saving feature.