Google Chrome Is Getting A Significant Security Update: Adds HTTPS Only Toggle

Google Chrome is currently the most used web browser in the world. Hence, any security change that Google introduces on Chrome will help a lot of users to enjoy the internet in a much secure format. Google has now added a new feature that is likely to offer a much secure internet usage, especially for those who are on the latest version.

Google has now introduced a toggle to enable HTTPS-only mode, which means, with this option enabled, users can only use websites that uses HTTPS and not HTTP. Again, this is a toggle, hence, a user has to manually enable the same to get this feature.

How To Enable HTTPS Mode On Google Chrome?

Go to Settings > Security > Advanced and toggle always use secured connections, which enables HTTPS only browsing mode on Google Chrome. With this feature enabled, the browser will show a warning while loading a non-HTTPS website. Do note that, the update is still available in the beta or the developer version of Google Chrome, and it might take a few more months before making its way to the stable version.

Given Google Chrome is a multi-platform web browser, the same update should be available on platforms like Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and iPadOS. However, the feature is likely to be rolled out in phase, and might first arrive on the PC OS like Windows, macOS, and Linux.

What Is The Difference Between HTTP and HTTPS?

HTTPS is the latest protocol, which is nothing but an HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) but with encryption. A site with HTTPS protocol transfers data in an encrypted connection while the HTTP uses an insecure connection.

An insecure connection with HTTP will reveal information if anyone is monitoring that connection in plain text. This means, if a user inputs sensitive data like password and OTP on an HTTP connection, it will be sent in a plain text format.

When it comes to HTTPS, it uses TSL or SSL to the connection, which changes the requests and response to a bunch of random letters, which can only be unlocked on the other computer using the TSL or SSL, which is also known as public-key and private-key encryption. This makes web browsing much secure and safe.

