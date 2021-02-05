Updating Google Chrome To Version 88 Might Be The Best Idea News oi-Vivek

Google Chrome is one of the most used web browsers across all platforms. Do you remember the last time you upgraded the Chrome browser on your PC? You might not, as it automatically updates in the background. However, the time has come, where you have to check and update the Google Chrome browser manually to Chrome 88 (88.0.4324.150).

Google is currently rolling out the Chrome 88 update to Windows, Mac, and Linux versions. This update patches a zero-day vulnerability, which was actively exploited by hackers. According to a blog by Google, a new update has been released to fix Heap buffer overflow in V8, which was reported by Mattias Buelens.

This vulnerability in the previous version of Chrome allowed a hacker to execute code on a computer remotely. Google is currently keeping access to the bug details a secret, and will only release it to the public after a majority of users will update their web browser. As it now would create a lot of chaos and someone might misuse the same.

What Should You Do?

If you are using Google Chrome browser on your PC or laptop running on macOS, Windows OS, or Linux, then go to settings, about Chrome, and make sure that the latest update (version 88) has been installed. If not, then please update the Google Chrome browser to the latest available version.

At the time of writing, Google Chrome on my computer was updated to Version 88.0.4324.104 (Official Build) (64-bit). So, make sure that even your computer has the latest version of Chrome. Once update, the browser has to be closed and reopened for the update processor to happen, so, make sure to do that as well. If you are already on the latest patch, then there is nothing to worry about, as Google has already fixed the bug and made the browser secure.

