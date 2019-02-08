Google Chrome for Windows 10 and macOS to get dark mode soon

Google Chrome for Windows 10 and macOS appears to be all set to get a major update. This new update is likely to bring the native dark mode support for the browser on desktop platforms. And, macOS is said to get this new feature first. Already, dark themes are popular and many platforms have rolled out the same.

Well, Twitter and YouTube have received the dark mode feature. WhatsApp and upcoming iterations of Android and iOS are also likely to be testing the dark mode theme.

Dark mode will enable a black theme on the default page for menus, new tabs, interaction bars and background. We can expect this feature to be enabled with the Chrome 74 version likely to be rolled out in April. As per a report by 9to5Google, the reasons for the implementation of this mode is mainly to enhance the visibility in the low light conditions. It is also claimed to enhance the autonomy of devices.

Google Chrome for Canary has dark mode

The Canary version of the browser already has the dark mode feature in the beta phase and it is free to download. This version of the browser is meant for the developers and lets them test new implementations as well as add the same to their web pages. The users have to download this specific Chrome app and use it separately so that their normal use of the browser is not affected.

How to activate dark mode on Chrome

Once you download and install Chrome, you can activate the dark mode by just switching between the light and dark modes in the devices running Windows 10 or macOS Mojave. The browser will detect the change automatically. To make it open in dark mode permanently, you should do the following.

In macOS, type the command as follows in the app and execute it. '/ Applications / Google \ Chrome \ Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google \ Chrome \ Canary -force-dark-mode'.

In Windows, you should open properties of Chrome Canary and go to Shortcut → Destination and add force-dark-mode as the suffix of the existing command.

Notably, the dark mode of Carany version of Chrome has some issues right now. We can expect changes to be made in the future.