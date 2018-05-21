Google confirms Duplex will inform the receiver that it's an AI system

Google demoed its Duplex AI calling system at the I/O and caused a stir in the industry. First, there were questions about the deceiving nature in which the system talks. Google has now clarified that the AI calling system would identify itself as a software to avoid confusion.

Besides, it has also raised concerns about the line being recorded. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has confirmed that Duplex will inform the receiver that the call is being recorded. This also aligns with many US states that have laws against call recording. However, if both parties agree, it isn't an issue.

Google also reassured employees that they have been planning the disclosure and ethical implications of the new AI system even before showcasing it at I/O. However, it isn't known if the business shown during the demo knew if they were talking to an AI bot. The report does note that the recordings were edited to protect the identity of the business.

Moreover, the company has also updated its Project Jacquard-equipped Levi's Commuter Trucker Jacket. It is one of those accessories that sounded cool but never really took off. The $350 smart jacket comes with smart functionality and features inbuilt. Sadly not a large number got one for themselves.

Basically, users can now make a gesture on their jacket toggle Bose headphones' noise cancellation on and off. They can drop a pin wherever they are to save a location, connect Uber or Lyft to receive notifications when the driver arrives. It has a "Brush In" feature answer phone calls from the jacket. The rollout for the update began a few days back, but it appears to have completed.

The company also announced two new gesture which will allow the Pixel Buds users to control the wireless earphones. The new gestures will work on the Pixel Buds while using the device with Pixel or another Android smartphone which come equipped with Google Assistant.

Google Pixel Buds owners will be able to take advantage of two new gestures. The first one will allow the user to manually turn the Pixel Buds on or off by triple-tapping on the right earbud. So now, if you want to turn on the device you need to tap it gently thrice.