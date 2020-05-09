ENGLISH

    Google Duo Brings Group Calls Support With New Effects For Web

    By
    |

    Google said it will introduce the flexibility to make group calls, in a few days through Google Duo for web as a preview in Chrome. To avoid having to rely on contact numbers only, the web version will allow users to communicate with anyone who has a Google account.

    Google Duo Brings Group Calls Support With New Effects For Web

     

    The app also got a new family mode that gives users doodles during video calls and creates effects and masks. In addition to these, the app can be bringing the effect of Mother's Day for everyone.

    This new feature is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. The preview will first be available in Chrome. The web group video call will enable users to start by sharing links. This new feature will only require users' email addresses.

    The new Mother's Day effect will allow users to send a bouquet to greet their mother. Among other effects, this new effect is already available in the application. If you haven't seen this new effect yet, you may not be in the latest version of the app.

    Google Duo has also added a new family mode that allows users to use features when making calls and video calls with their family members.

    To start this feature, go to the menu icon and then tap Family. It brings the ability to doodle in video calls for everyone to watch and new masks and effects are added here. The app includes a new astronaut and a cat mask so far.

    Google has announced that this new family mode will only be available when you are duly signed in with your Google Account. The technology giant did not say when this feature would come true. But at the moment, you can enjoy one-on-one calls using Google Duo on the web.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
