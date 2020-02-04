Just In
Google Brings New Search Feature For Prepaid Mobile Recharge In India
Google Search has many features apart from showing search results like flight bookings, SOS alerts, and more. Now, Google has introduced a mobile recharge facility for prepaid users in India. The new feature will allow users to search and compare the prepaid recharge options. That's not all; users can recharge from the Search itself.
Google Search
Currently, the feature is available on signed-in Android devices. The search results for prepaid mobile recharge show plans from major telcos including Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone-Idea across India. Apart from comparing various plans, users can also recharge another person's prepaid plan as well.
Google will need users to input a search query like ‘prepaid mobile recharge' or ‘SIM recharge' or Airtel prepaid recharge for instance. The search page will reveal a Mobile Recharge section, where users will need to fill in the required details like phone number, select the operator, and hit the area circle.
The page will further lead to the ‘Browse Plans' page, where they discover the various prepaid plans by that operator. Once the user selects the plan, the Google Search next redirects to multiple providers through the service provider's app or the mobile site. Payment service providers like Paytm, Google Pay, FreeCharge, MobiKwik, are among the few listed here.
Once the transaction is complete, the Search page shows a confirmation message and also includes the ‘Back to Google' button, which redirects back to Search. The recharge confirmation also provides access to customer support information about the recharge.
At the moment, the feature is yet to rollout on Android devices, but it's been assured that it'll be available soon. Presently all the major wireless operators in the country are compatible with this feature. Google is also expected to add a couple more carriers and payment provider options in the coming days.
