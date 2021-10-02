How To Get Early Access To Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale? News oi-Vivek

You might have already learned that products like the iPhone 12 mini are already on sale at a discounted price as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. However, if you are not a Flipkart Plus customer, you won't be able to get these offers at least until October 3.

Though October 3 is just a couple of days away, products with massive discounts are likely to be available in limited stock. Hence, by the time the offer is available for the general audience, the product might go out of stock.

Unlike Amazon, where you can purchase a Prime subscription, you have to earn a Flipkart Plus subscription by collecting at least 200 coins in a year to get a free Flipkart Plus subscription. Do note that, the Flipkart Plus is a free tier plan. However, you might have to spend a bit more money on Flipkart and get various products to get that branding.

Alternative Way To Access Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Do not worry, as there is one more way to get early access to Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. However, for this, you need to spend 50 coins. If you don't have 50 coins, this trick won't work for you. Hence, you have to shop more or play some of the contests available on Flipkart to get early access to the Flipkart Big Billion Days deals even before the commencement of the sale.

To get early access to Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, click on the Explore Flipkart Plus option on the top left corner, and then tap on the see all option that sits beside the reach faster with the plus option. Then click on the early access ticket, which will allow you to access deals and offers on Flipkart just like a Flipkart Plus user.

Then, you can click on the view all products on offer options to get early access to all the deals available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. As said before, there is no way to buy coins. However, Flipkart does offer a few additional ways to earn coins by participating in certain games.

Best Mobiles in India