I Miss The Office Website To Give Office Like Vibes While Working From Home News oi-Vivek

Work from home is not everyone's jam. In fact, I am waiting to get back to my office as soon as this lockdown gets over. Working from an office gives you a different vibe, ranging from distractions created by your colleagues to the ambient noise of the machinery. Kids Creative Agency has created a new website to make your WFH more fun and provide an office-like experience.

“I miss the office” is the latest website from Kids Creative Agency that will try to duplicate your office ambiance by creating a custom background sound, which contains talking people, clicking keyboard, mellow singing colleagues, the sound of the copy-machine and more.

Not just that, it also has creaking chair sounds, ping-pong sound, and not to forget that ambient AC noise. Missing your colleague's constant phone ringing? they have covered that as well.

Similarly, the whole website is interactive, where one can recreate a specific sound, by clicking on various objects like copier machine, water dispenser, or even a sofa, which makes a sound when someone sits on it. One can activate the sound of multiple objects at the same time.

Lastly, one can also select the number of employees. If you select 0 there will be no background noise, and selecting 5 employees will create a moderate noise and one can select up to 10 employees, that offer a good amount of background noise, with various objects working at the same time.

How To Access I Miss The Office Website?

I Miss The Office Website can be accessed by clicking on this URL. This is a free website and it does not showcase any ads, which further improves the user experience. The website also has contact information of the developer, where you can get in contact with the team and possibly share some ideas that might further improve this website.

Access I Miss The Office Website Here

Best Mobiles in India