Just In
- 1 hr ago Elon Musk To Expose Twitter’s Alleged Suppression Of “Hunter Biden Story”
- 1 hr ago iQOO 11 Rescheduled To Launch On December 8 After A Delay: What To Expect?
- 18 hrs ago Redmi 11A Could Soon Replace The Redmi 10A; Spotted On IMDA, TENAA
- 18 hrs ago WhatsApp Introduces Tablet Mode; 'Search By Date' Feature Also In Works
Don't Miss
- Sports Pakistan vs England: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Zak Crawley, Ben Ducket create Unique Batting record
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Discounts – Save Big Money Before Jan 2023 Price Hike
- News Washington still soft to Muslim Brotherhood
- Finance Auto Stocks To Buy: Investment Call To 4 Large Cap Stocks After Sales Update: KR Choksey
- Movies Rashmika Mandanna Charges Whopping Amount For A Single Song In Mahesh Babu And Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB 28?
- Education Amrita IAS Foundation Programme Launches Comprehensive Online Sessions For Young Civil Services Aspirants
- Lifestyle New Treatment For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Could Provide Lasting Relief Without Surgery
- Travel 7 Insane but True Things About Travel You Never Realized
James Webb Space Telescope Stuns Astronomers With Titan’s Image
James Webb Space Telescope is doing exactly what it’s expected to do. The most powerful space telescope has now captured Saturn’s moon Titan. The JWST captured its methane clouds that have stunned astronomers, as per NASA’s statement.
"Fantastic! Love seeing the cloud and the obvious albedo markings," said Heidi Hammel, a project lead for JWST's solar system work, referring to the bright and dark regions on the surface of Titan.
Scientists Detect Two Clouds
NASA astronomer, Conor Nixon spent 15 hours studying Titan. His team wanted to study the moon’s atmosphere in particular, aiming to identify new gases alongside achieving other goals. The data beamed back by JWST stunned the scientists.
"At first glance, it is simply extraordinary," Sebastien Rodriguez, an astronomer at the Université Paris Cité, wrote in an email shared in the statement. "I think we're seeing a cloud!"
When the team studied all the data, they found two clouds, including one located over Kraken Mare, Titan’s largest sea. The data inspired astronomers to look for a way to check on these clouds to understand how they evolved with time. The team used the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, which managed to snag observations of the moon just two days after JWST.
"We were concerned that the clouds would be gone when we looked at Titan two days later with Keck," said Imke de Pater, who led Keck's observations of Titan. "But to our delight there were clouds at the same positions, looking like they had changed in shape."
Diving Deep Into Titan’s Atmosphere
Astronomers aren’t done mining the data. They identified the clouds using JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which is capable of capturing targets in different wavelengths of light. This enabled scientists to separate out the lower atmosphere of Titan.
Researchers will be evaluating all of NIRCam’s data. Besides, the team also used JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to gather spectra. The spectra should help the team map what compounds are present in Titan’s lower atmosphere.
The James Webb Space Telescope will be taking a close look at Titan in May or June 2023, as per the statement, this time it will use its Mid-infrared Instrument (MIRI), which will allow researchers to understand the chemicals in Titan’s hazy atmosphere.
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
39,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
35,999
-
38,900
-
64,990
-
59,999
-
1,54,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
7,999
-
1,27,214
-
9,299
-
86,413
-
21,779
-
30,070
-
39,945
-
28,857
-
14,634
-
42,267