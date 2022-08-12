JioFiber Independence Day Offer: Get 15 Days Free Benefit News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Jio announced the Independence Day offer for its prepaid subscribers who opt for the Rs. 2,999 plan to celebrate the country's journey to freedom. Now, the company has announced yet another plan on account of the occasion but this time it is for the users of JiFiber. Notably, it is applicable only to select users and for a limited time period.

JioFiber Independence Day Offer

As per the JioFiber Independence Day offer, the company is offering benefits to new users who subscribe to the JioFiber connection Entertainment Bonanza plan. It should be noted that this offer is applicable only for a limited time period, which is from August 12 to August 16.

As a part of the JioFiber Independence Day offer, new subscribers who opt for the Wi-Fi hotspot device from Reliance Jio will get 15 days of benefit, provided they get the connection in the specified time period. The activation of the new connection will be completed after the offer period, August 19 to be precise.

This JioFiber Independence Day offer is applicable only to new JioFiber subscribers on the postpaid plans under the Entertainment Bonanza segment priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 599, Rs. 799 and Rs. 899. Another catch is that the offer is applicable only on plans that are valid for six months or a year. In addition to the 15 days benefit, the operator is also offering discount vouchers on MyJio under the 'My Vouchers' section.

Jio Independence Day Offer

As mentioned above, a couple of days back, Jio announced the Jio Independence Day offer for its prepaid subscribers. This offer is applicable on the long-term recharge plan priced at Rs. 2,999. During the offer period, subscribers who recharge with this plan will get additional benefits worth Rs. 3,000 in the form of Rs. 750 Netmeds discount, Rs. 750 Ajio discount, and Rs. 750 Ixigo discount.

Besides this, subscribers will also get an additional data benefit of 75GB and an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. As usual, the Jio prepaid plan will also bundle unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio suite of apps such as JioSaavn, JioCinema and others.

