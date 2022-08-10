Jio Independence Offer: How To Get Free Benefits Worth Rs. 3,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has come up with a new Jio Independence offer for its subscribers. As its name indicates, this plan has been launched on account of Independence Day on August 15. As per the Jio Independence Offer, you can opt to recharge for Rs. 2,999 and get lucrative benefits worth Rs. 3,000 for free.

Jio Independence Offer Recharge Plan

The Jio Rs. 2,999 recharge plan is not a new addition to the company's portfolio as it has been in existence for several months now. This recharge plan bundles 2.5GB of data per day for a long-term validity period of 365 days, which accounts for a total data benefit of 912.5GB. Similar to the other plans, after exhausting the data benefit allotted for the day, users can still access unlimited data but the speed will drop to 64kbps.

In addition, this Jio prepaid plan will also come with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year worth Rs. 499. Users of this Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan from the telco can also access Jio suite of apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, JioSecurity and more.

As a part of the Jio Independence offer, subscribers choosing to opt for the Rs. 2,999 recharge plan will get goodies worth Rs. 3,000 in addition to the above-mentioned benefits. Going by the same, you will get offers worth Rs. 2,250 in the form of Rs. 750 discount on Ajio, Rs. 750 discount on netmeds.com, and Rs. 750 discount on ixigo. Also, there will 75GB of additional data worth Rs. 750.

If you are interested in getting these benefits, then you can get the Jio Rs. 2,999 Independence Offer benefits by visiting the official Jio website or the MyJio app to recharge with this plan. To enjoy the Disney+ Hotstar subscription benefit, you should have an active Jio plan associated with the mobile number.

As of now, there is no word regarding till when you can avail this benefit but it will be a limited period offer. There are some terms and conditions associated with this plan on the official website.

