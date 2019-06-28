Iconic iMac G3 Designer Jony Ive Leaves Apple To Start His Own Design Firm News oi-Vivek

Apple is known for offering premium looking iPhones, Macs, and most of these devices have been designed by Jony Ive, the ex-head of design for Apple. In a post, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple has shared that Jony Ive is leaving Apple to create his own design firm called LoveFrom in collaboration with another icon designer Marc Newson.

Jony Ive has been working with Apple from 1998, and some of his great designed products include the latest iPhone XS, Apple Park, and the Mac Pro, and more. Products designed by Jony have been very successful for Apple, and have been selling like hot cakes for decades. After the announcement of Jony resignation, Apple did lose almost $9 billion in share value, and the company slowly recovered for the losses by the end of the day.

Became Full Time Employee of Apple in 1992

Jony joined Apple in 1992, which makes him one of the oldest employees of the company with at most experience in designing the colorful yet premium looking products. The Apple iMac G3 was one of the first products designed by the team lead by Jony in 1998, which is still known as one of the unique looking Apple computers.

Jony Will Work With Apple As Well

Jony Ive leaving Apple does not mean that the company will lose an iconic product designed, instead, it just means that Jony is no longer an employee of Apple, but, the company (Apple) will work closely with Jony (LoveFrom) to design upcoming products like iPhones and Macs.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO Said

Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care.

Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team, he has built. After so many years working closely together, I'm happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future.

Jony Ive Said

After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer. Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple's history.

The team will certainly thrive under the excellent leadership of Evans, Alan, and Jeff, who have been among my closest collaborators. I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come.

What Do We Think About Jony Leaving Apple

Jony Ive, by all means, is a great designer. Up until now, we have only seen Apple products that have been designed by Apple. Starting his own design firm named LoveFrom indicates that the ambitious designer is expected to design more products outside the Apple ecosystem, which is great for consumers and design enthusiasts.

