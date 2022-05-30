Govt Says Don't Share Your Aadhaar Number: What Should You Do Instead? News oi-Vivek

Aadhaar since its inception has become the go-to address and identification proof used across the country. People now share their Aadhaar addresses for almost everything, and it is also one such document that is widely accepted by various service providers. The Ministry of electronics and information technology has now given a guideline on sharing Aadhaar numbers with a third party.

Govt of India has confirmed that you should not share your Aadhaar number with any organization, as it can be misused. In fact, they have also shared an update on how you can use Aadhaar to get a service without revealing your complete identity.

Use Masked Aadhaar

As per the latest notification from the Ministry of electronics and information technology, Govt of India, you can share a masked Aadhaar with organizations, so what does masked Aadhaar mean? A masked Aadhaar card will display only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number while the rest of the numbers will be blocked.

There are two ways of creating a masked Aadhaar: You can strike off the numbers except for the last four digits physically using a pen or marker. Similarly, you can download an already masked Aadhaar copy from the official website -- myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, and select the option do you want a masked Aadhaar while doing so.

You can always keep a copy of masked Aadhaar ready else you can download a fresh copy from the official website when required. Do note that, to download the Aadhaar copy you need to have a registered mobile number to authenticate the process using OTP.

Do Not Download Aadhaar From A Public Place

Govt also suggests users not download Aadhaar from public places such as cybercafes. Even if you do so, it is recommended to delete all the downloaded copies from the system. On top of that, companies who have gotten a license from UIDAI can only use Aadhaar to identify a person.

Organizations such as hotels or film halls that have not obtained a license from UIDAI or are not authorized either to collect or store Aadhaar data. If done so, it will be considered an offense under the Aadhaar act 2016. You can always demand a user license from UIDAI when they ask for your Aadhaar details.

