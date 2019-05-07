ENGLISH

    Microsoft Build 2019 announcement highlights: From Chromium based Edge browser to AI assisted Office

    Microsoft Edge browser will be available on macOS as well

    At the annual Developers Conference in Redmond on the 6th of May, Microsoft has showcased a lot of upcoming products and projects under the Microsoft Build 2019 banner. Just like every year, Microsoft has showcased some ambitious products and projects, here is the full report about the same.

    Microsoft Build 2019 announcement highlights

     

    Chromium-based Edge browser

    Edge was a lightweight browser that comes as a default internet browsing tool on laptops and computers running on Windows 10. The Microsoft Edge browser did not pick up the phase as Microsoft expected due to some underlying reasons, and now, the company is building an all-new Edge browser based on Chromium OS.

    Chromium OS is an open source project built on top of Linux, and it looks a lot like the Google Chrome browser, as it uses the same UI.

    Internet Explorer inside Edge

    With the shiny new Edge browser, Microsoft is integrating the Windows Internet Explorer as a feature inside the Edge browser, instead of a dedicated app, as there are still a lot of services which uses the Internet Explorer.

    Edge for macOS

    macOS, the proprietary computer OS system from Apple is getting the taste of Edge browser based on Chromium OS as well. macOS comes with Safari as a default browser, and third-party internet browsing software like Google Chrome, Opera, and Mozilla Firefox are already available for macOS.

    As the Edge browser is already available for Android OS, Microsoft is planning to make the Edge browser as a universal internet browsing tool, and the company can attract a lot of audience with an Edge browser tailormade for macOS.

    Improved privacy settings

    Microsoft is channelizing all the user data into three different categories, with the new and improved Edge browser a user can choose between different privacy settings like Unrestricted, Balanced or Strict, and depending on the choice, the browser will access the data. The browser will also keep a tab on how third-party sites will track your activities on the Edge browser.

     

    AI in Microsoft Office products

    Microsoft has shared a plan to integrate AI and deep learning into Office 365 products to improve productivity in day-to-day usage cases. As of now, there is no information on how Microsoft will implement the AI on Office 365.

    Cortana enhanced by Semantic Machines

    Currently, there are more than 70 million Windows 10 powered devices with built-in virtual assistant Cortana. However, Cortana has very few use-cases, and the company will add more features like Conversation AI and machine learning to Cortana with the help of Semantic Machines.

    Fuild Framework

    Fluid Framework is a new Internet-based platform with different modular components. According to Microsoft, a user can work with AI to do a lot of works like designing, calculations, construction planning, and a lot more. As of now, there is no information on the launch date for the Fluid Framework.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
