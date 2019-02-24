MWC 2019: Huawei 5G CPE Pro is a compact 5G multi-mode modem to offer faster network speeds News oi-Rohit Arora Huawei 5G CPE Pro modem claims to have an actual download speed of up to 3.2Gbps on commercial networks reaches

Today at Mobile World Congress, Huawei introduced the company's first 5G enabled foldable smartphone- Mate X and new Matebooks. The company also showcased the HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro, the CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) that is said to provide ultra-high speed broadband and intelligent Dual-Link features.

The 5G CPE Pro modem was first unveiled last month and is designed to achieve stronger, "zero-distance" connectivity between people and connected machines. The modem is powered by the Balong 5000 CPU, the industry's first 5G multi-mode modem chipset. The chipset enables the router to support Sub6G full-band coverage as well as a theoretical peak performance download rate of 4.6Gbps. Huawei claims that the actual download speed of HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro on commercial networks reaches up to 3.2Gbps.

HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro also supports commercial applications of 4G and 5G dual modes. The dual mode elements allow for the device to default to 4G, should the 5G coverage not be strong enough.

HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro is equipped with dual, highly-conductive heat sinks and a streamlined, aerodynamic design. It is engineered to support long-term, high-intensity workloads with no throttling. The modem is given a hole at the bottom to create a chimney effect to help maintain the device's temperature levels in check. Huawei says that the hole improves the heat dissipation efficiency by 30 percent. The 5G network performance speed of the HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro also improves by 60 percent.

A demo run was conducted by Huawei to test the download speeds of the modem. The router was able to download an HD video clip in a mere three seconds. This is a 21-time increase in downloading speed as compare to the 4G network (Cat 4).

HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro supports HUAWEI HiLink protocol - a smart home interconnection platform that offers interconnection and interworking solutions between all types of smart devices. Through HUAWEI HiLink, consumers can connect to the high-speed 5G network with just one click bringing the all-scenario, intelligent life experience to consumers.

This is just the start of Huawei's 5G enabled products for the mass market. The company has also unveiled Mate X foldable smartphone at the ongoing trade fair in Spain. Mate X is a 5G enabled 8-inch foldable smartphone backed by the powerful HiSilicon's Balong 5G01 modem. The foldable phone also sports Leica backed camera sensors and is powered by dual-batteries.

As noted, Huawei Mate X directly competes with Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone that carries a price tag of $ 1,980. Unlike Huawei's Mate X handset that offers a seamless 8-inch screen, the Galaxy Fold boasts a 7.3-inch display with a notch that breaks the continuity for a seamless multimedia viewing experience.