NASA Artemis Spacecraft Completes Lunar Flyby; Beams Back Images

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA Artemis I Moon mission finally launched on November 19 from the Kennedy Space Center, taking the Orion spacecraft for a trip around the Moon. The spacecraft made a critical flyby to make sure it is placed in the lunar orbit. Along the way, the Orion spacecraft beamed back some breathtaking images of Earth.

Orion, built by Lockheed Martin for NASA, comes packed with cameras on the inside and outside. After taking off aboard NASA’s Space Launch System, Orion started beaming back images of the Earth.

Astonishing Views Of The Earth

As the spacecraft began its closest approach to the Moon, the space agency shared live views of the lunar surface and Earth. The images were taken using Orion’s cameras placed on solar arrays.

NASA lost signal with the spacecraft for 34 minutes just before its engines lit up for a few minutes to push it into a distant retrograde orbit. The signal was re-acquired when the spacecraft came out from the Moon’s dark side. Shortly after, Orion shared views of the “pale blue dot” from 230,000 miles away.

“This is one of those days you’ve been thinking about and dreaming about for a long, long time,” said Zebb Scoville, NASA Flight Director. “This morning, we just saw the Earth set behind the moon as we just brought the next human-rated vehicle behind the moon.”