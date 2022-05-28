New JioFi Postpaid Plans Launched: Benefits Explained News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has announced a trio of new plans for the users of its WiFi hotspot device - JioFi. These new additions are postpaid plans and will be available for users who purchase a new JioFi 4G wireless hotspot device. The latest additions are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 299 and Rs. 349.

Notably, these are WiFi hotspot plans and offer only data benefits. Users of the JioFi device cannot get voice calling and SMS benefits. As per the company, these new JioFi postpaid plans are targeted at enterprise and business users.

It is possible for the potential buyers of the wireless hotspot device to get the dongle for free on purchasing these plans but it is based on the use and return basis. The lock-in period of these plans is 18 months and the minimum number of units to be ordered is 200. This way, enterprises and businesses can save the money they spend on buying the device and pay only for the plan.

For individuals, JioFi is available alongside EMI payment options. There is a choice between prepaid and postpaid plans as well.

JioFi Rs. 249 Plan

The JioFi postpaid plan priced at Rs. 249 comes with 30GB of data benefit and has a validity of one month. Post the data limit, the speed of data will drop to 64kbps.

JioFi Rs. 299 Plan

When it comes to the JioFi Rs. 299 postpaid plan, it offers users with 40GB of data benefit. Users can continue to browse using the same at a reduced speed of 64kbps post the data limit.

JioFi Rs. 349 Plan

Talking about the JioFi Rs. 349 postpaid plan, it offers users with 50GB of data benefit. Users can continue to browse using the same at a reduced speed of 64kbps post the data limit.

JioFi Hotspot Device Specifications

The JioFi devices can connect up to 10 devices at one time, and it ships download speed up to 150 Mbps, while it comes with 50 Mbps upload speed. It has a 2600mAh battery, which can offer seven to eight hours of battery life. The Hotspot device can offer video and HD video calls. Further, the company is offering a six months' warranty on the JioFi device.

