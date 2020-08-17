ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Launches EMI Offer On JioFi Routers: How To Avail?

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has recently announced EMI options for the JioPhone 2 and now it has launched a new offer for JioFi devices. This is the second time in August month Jio has brought an offer for its customers. Under this new announcement, the company is providing the JioFi device with an EMI option, where buyers have to pay only Rs. 94, along with several benefits.

    Reliance Jio Launches EMI Offer On JioFi Routers: How To Avail?

     

    It includes unlimited calling on the Jio network (on-net calls) and data benefits for five months. However, the JioFi hotspot devices are available at Rs. 1,999. In fact, the EMI option is already being listed on the company's website. As per the listing, Reliance Jio is offering an EMI option on selected credit cards.

    The cards list includes HSBC Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, SBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Notably, the interest rates vary from bank to bank, depending on the EMI rates between Rs. 43 and Rs. 327.

    JioFi Hotspot Device Specification: Details

    The JioFi devices can connect up to 10 devices at one time, and it ships download speed up to 150 Mbps, while it comes with 50 Mbps upload speed. It has a 2,600 mAh battery, which can offer seven to eight hours of battery life. The Hotspot device can offer video and HD video calls. Further, the company is offering six months' warranty on the JioFi device.

    Reliance JioJioFi Routers: Price

    At present, the company is providing three routers in the country. The routers are known as JMR 540, JioFi M2, and JioFi M2S Black IN. The routers are available at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,329. The Jio M2 also comes with the same benefit and same specification, whereas M2S Black IN router comes with Rs. 109.63 EMI option.

     

    The EMI option is also available for credit card users. The company will deliver the device in three to five business days, and the replacement facility in seven days.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X