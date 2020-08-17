Reliance Jio Launches EMI Offer On JioFi Routers: How To Avail? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently announced EMI options for the JioPhone 2 and now it has launched a new offer for JioFi devices. This is the second time in August month Jio has brought an offer for its customers. Under this new announcement, the company is providing the JioFi device with an EMI option, where buyers have to pay only Rs. 94, along with several benefits.

It includes unlimited calling on the Jio network (on-net calls) and data benefits for five months. However, the JioFi hotspot devices are available at Rs. 1,999. In fact, the EMI option is already being listed on the company's website. As per the listing, Reliance Jio is offering an EMI option on selected credit cards.

The cards list includes HSBC Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, SBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Notably, the interest rates vary from bank to bank, depending on the EMI rates between Rs. 43 and Rs. 327.

JioFi Hotspot Device Specification: Details

The JioFi devices can connect up to 10 devices at one time, and it ships download speed up to 150 Mbps, while it comes with 50 Mbps upload speed. It has a 2,600 mAh battery, which can offer seven to eight hours of battery life. The Hotspot device can offer video and HD video calls. Further, the company is offering six months' warranty on the JioFi device.

Reliance JioJioFi Routers: Price

At present, the company is providing three routers in the country. The routers are known as JMR 540, JioFi M2, and JioFi M2S Black IN. The routers are available at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,329. The Jio M2 also comes with the same benefit and same specification, whereas M2S Black IN router comes with Rs. 109.63 EMI option.

The EMI option is also available for credit card users. The company will deliver the device in three to five business days, and the replacement facility in seven days.

