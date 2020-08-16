Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Are Valid For 84 Days: Check All Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for its prepaid plans as it has designed packs for all users. The tariff plans come with one month, two months, and three months' validity. In fact, these plans are providing 1GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 4G data per day.

Apart from offering these benefits, Reliance Jio is providing the cheapest tariff packs in the whole industry. So, in order to help the customer to choose the right plan, we are listing some plans that come for 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans: Details

Reliance Jio is offering three plans under this category. The plans are available at Rs. 555, Rs. 599, and Rs. 999. The first plan in this segment is available at Rs. 555, where it is providing 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling on the same network along with 3,000 minutes for calling on the other networks. This plan also ships 100 messages and access to the Jio application, and this pack is valid for 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans: Details

Then, Rs. 599 plan is offering 168GB data for 84 days. This means the company is providing 2GB data per day for the entire period. This plan gets you 3,000 FUP minutes for calling, 100 messages, and Jio applications. This plan is good for those who are looking for 2GB data every day.

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Prepaid Plans: Details

There is a plan of Rs.999, which is valid 84 days, and it ships 252GB for the entire period. This means users are getting 3GB data every day. Similarly, this plan ships 3,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. This plan is also providing 100 messages per day, complimentary access to Jio in-house applications, such as JioNews, JioCinema, JioTV, JioKids, and many more.

