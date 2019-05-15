Ookla announces new tool to track 5G deployments across the globe News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Switzerland leads the way with 217 cities with 5G connectivity.

Ookla, the developer of Speedtest for testing the internet speeds has announced the Ookla 5G Map, a tool that will track the 5G rollout in cities across the world. As we are moving towards the age of 5G networks, the technology will witness rollouts in several cities.

To be aware of the development, the new resource will become important for the industries and consumers to track network deployment and operator status for 5G across the globe. The company will be updating the 5G map on a weekly basis providing information about the availability of the 5G networks and when they occur.

In order to get the more detailed information including city name, a list of operators who have rolled out 5G, and the status of the 5G network in the area, the users will need to click on an individual pin that appears on the Ookla 5G Map.

The tool will then display the status on the map, which will be divided into two types of availability: limited and commercial. Limited availability is when a 5G network is present but devices are limited to select users.

Commercial availability refers to a 5G network where any consumer can purchase a device for use on this network.

Currently, the company has identified 303 5G deployments across the globe, provided by 20 operators in 294 cities.

As for the Indian telecom market, there have been no limited or commercial 5G developments have been identified. Switzerland has the most current 5G deployments in 217 cities, all of which are available for commercial use.

Previously the company announced the 10 Gigabit (Gbps) capable speed measuring feature to its Speedtest applications. The new resource was showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. As 5G continues to roll out to commercial availability for consumers across the globe, Speedtest is ready to measure the 5G experience.

According to Huawei executive Yang Chaobin, we might get an affordable 5G smartphone as soon as 2020. The device could be launched by the end of next year, a much faster development in contrast to what we've seen with previous mobile networks.