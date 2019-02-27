MWC 2019: Ookla introduces 10 Gigabit-capable Speedtest News oi-Priyanka Dua Ookla said as India paves the way for innovative technologies to drive transformation and gears up for the fifth-generation cellular technology, known as 5G, it becomes important for larger businesses

Ookla the company behind Speedtest has announced the first-of-its-kind 10 Gigabit (Gbps) capable speed measuring feature to its Speedtest applications.

This upgradation will equip enterprises and individuals to measure speeds to test their internet speeds up to 10 Gbps as networks around the world continue to develop.

This new feature will be showcased in action at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, being held in Barcelona this week.

Ookla said as India paves the way for innovative technologies to drive transformation and gears up for the fifth-generation cellular technology, known as 5G, it becomes important for larger businesses and organizations to share and receive high volumes of data at phenomenal 10Gbps data speeds.

According to the company, 10 Gbps speeds are the next big frontier in telecom, and with the onset of 5G globally, users will be able to upload and download huge files, download heavy videos to share with clients, or download 100 videos within a second.

Also, as 4K and 8K movies, high-resolution VR, and UHD game streaming from cloud servers grow in popularity, high-bandwidth internet service will become necessary in near future.

Having a 10 Gbps Speedtest means that organizers of huge events like Mobile World Congress (MWC) can use Speedtest to ensure that their infrastructure is fast enough to serve thousands of attendees.

For the unaware, Ookla report recently ranked Reliance Jio first with 98.8 percent 4G availability across the country. Jio is followed by Airtel at 90.0 percent and Vodafone and Idea with 84.6 percent and 82.8 percent respectively, across 15 largest cities of India.

According to Ookla's analysis, 4G Availability does not automatically equate to fastest service. To compare which of India's largest mobile operators is fastest, Ookla used their proprietary Speed Score methodology, a combined measure of download and upload speed that incorporates several tiers of performance.