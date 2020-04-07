ENGLISH

    Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free; Sees 95 Percent More Traffic From India

    By
    |

    Pornhub, the world’s largest adult content website, recently made its premium catalogue available for users for free across the globe amid COVID 19 lockdown. It looks Indians have received this offer too well, as the company noticed over 95 percent increased traffic from the country.

    Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free; Sees 95% More Traffic From India

     

    According to a report from Pornhub, within a day of making the premium collection free, there was about 55 percent spike in the number of users visiting the website. And the brand recorded an increase of user base by 95 percent more traffic on 27th March.

    Though the primary website is blocked by default in India, the premium URL can be accessed without needing a VPN. If a user wants to access the regular website, then one has to set up a VPN profile to mask the country of origin.

    What Is Pornhub Premium?

    Pornhub Premium is a paid version of the regular Pornhub with exclusive adult materials. Unlike the free version, the premium version will not show any advertisements and offers HD streaming.

    However, unlike the paid version, the free version of the premium does not allow users to download videos or photos from the website and to do so, one has to get a paid subscription to download videos or photos from the premium archive.

     

    Pornhub usually charges $10 a month for the premium subscription and now, the company is promoting its user base to stay at home and take the matter into your own hand, which is one way to prevents the spread of this pandemic.

    "Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe" says Pornhub

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
