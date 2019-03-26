Reliance Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband ‘Triple Play’ plans likely under testing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Reliance Jio could be all set to launch its broadband services in the coming weeks.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service was launched back in mid-2018. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz regarding the same. The telco owns substantial stakes in big cable providers such as DEN Networks and Hathway. The Jio broadband service already exists in several cities and is gearing up to be launched widely.

While Jio fans and industry spectators are eager to know how much the Reliance JioGigaFiber service might cost, reports regarding the 'Triple Play' plan have started surfacing online.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber 'Triple Play' plan

As per a report by TelecomTalk, the telco could be testing a new 'Triple Play' plan for the FTTH connectors that are on the name of its employees. This has been spotted on the company's website inside the Jio GigaFiber account login. Notably, the service was already available for Jio employees and select customers across the country.

Though the pricing of this plan remains unknown for now, the benefits that it might offer to the users have emerged online. Well, the 'Triple Play' plan of Jio GigaFiber is likely to offer a validity of 28 days and provide 100GB of high-speed data with a cap of 100Mbps, Jio Home TV subscription, unlimited voice calling and access to the Jio suite of apps. It is also confirmed that the Jio IPTV service will be called Jio Home TV.

The report further reveals that the general users of Reliance Jio will see the usual plan of 100GB data for 30 days with a FUP of 100Mbps. It is also stated that there will be a bonus of 1000GB data that is segmented into 40GB per sachet.

When to expect its rollout?

Talking about the rollout of this 'Triple Play' plan, it is being tested with the company's employees for now. We can assume Jio to be prepping to rollout this service to users in the coming weeks, the report adds.

Jio Home TV

The interesting point to be noted is the Jio Home TV. There were rumors that the Jio is testing the IPTV service called Jio Giga TV with its employees. Now, it could be true that this plan will provide users with access to Jio Home TV for a period of 28 days. This way, Jio will bundle your broadband, TV and other bills into one as seen in other countries.