Starlink Broadband Internet: Here’s When It Might Release In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is time for the satellite broadband revolution in India sometime soon as tech giants as gearing up to launch their services in the country. One such company that is eying to launch its satellite broadband services in India is Elon Musk's Starlink, which will let users experience high-speed data. While there is no clarity regarding the launch of Starlink in India, the company's director has spilled the beans about the same.

Sanjay Bhargava, the Starlink Country Director stated that the number of pre-bookings for the satellite broadband service in India has surpassed the 5000 mark. The company is working towards extending its broadband services in the rural regions of the country as well.

Starlink Launch In India

Already, Starlink is holding talks with ministers, parliamentarians, and top government officials on the significance of the broadband internet service in the changing lives of people in rural areas. Starlink aims to launch its broadband service in the country by December 2022 with two lakh active terminals after taking approval from the government.

Furthermore, Bhargava stated that they are currently depositing Rs. 7,350 or $99 per user for the beta program. It lets customers provide data from 50Mbps to 150 Mbps. Starlink also noted that the pre-order is available in several countries and it claims that a higher number of pre-orders will be easier to obtain government approval. It also explained that it believes to get a pilot program or approval for PAN India in the coming months.

When Starlink arrives in India, it will compete against telecom service providers such Vi, Jio, and Airtel. It assures to provide 100 percent broadband in the country by focusing on the rural areas as well. Most of these regions will be given ground broadband service while satcom services will work in remote areas.

Already, SpaceX has deployed nearly 1800 satellites. Once these satellites reach operational orbit, the company will start providing global coverage and it is estimated to start around September 2022. In India, DoT has directed SpaceX to get necessary licenses before providing their services. It was also stated that DoT does not have any objection to SpaceX launching the Starlink satellite service in the country.

Best Mobiles in India