Tata Sky Broadband Launches Unlimited Plans To Challenge Reliance Jio GigaFiber

Tata Sky is one of the DTH service providers operating in India. Now, this operator appears to be all set expand its presence in the competitive broadband market in the country. Already, Reliance Jio announced its FTTH Broadband called Jio GigaFiber, which is available in select cities. It is likely to be rolled out widely across the country sometime soon.

Tata Sky is not new to the broadband market segment and is already operating in 21 cities offering a slew of data plans. In an attempt to compete against Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Tata Sky Broadband has started offering unlimited data plans for its users.

Tata Sky Broadband Unlimited Plans

Tata Sky Broadband unlimited plans start from Rs. 590 per month. The service provider offers multiple plans with validity periods of one month, three months and six months. The basic plan priced at Rs. 590 has 16Mpbs download speed and users will get safe custody, data rollover and free router.

The next plan is priced at Rs. 700 and offers 25Mbps speed. The other broadband plans are priced at Rs. 800, Rs. 1,100 and Rs. 1,300 and offer data speeds of 50Mbps, 75Mbps and 100Mbps respectively. All these plans come with free router but do not include the installation charges.

Besides these, there are quarterly plans starting from Rs. 1,770 and offers 16Mbps speed. The Rs. 2,100, Rs. 2400, Rs, 3,300 and Rs. 3,900 priced broadband plans offer data speeds of 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 75Mbps and 100Mbps respectively. All these plans offer free router, data rollover, free installation and safe custody. Also, there is a special offer providing one month additional service to users.

The other type of Tata Sky Broadband plans include nine months validity and these offer four months of additional service. Eventually, these plans are valid for a period of 13 months. The basic plan is priced at Rs. 5,310 and offers 16Mbps speed. The other plans are priced at Rs. 6,300, Rs. 7,200, Rs. 9,900 and Rs. 11,700 and offer 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 75Mbps and 100Mbps speed respectively.

Notably, this pricing of the unlimited broadband plans is applicable only in select circles. In Mumbai, the unlimited plans are priced starting from Rs. 999.

What We Think

Given that Tata Sky Broadband has come up with unlimited plans offering additional months of service and free router, we can expect this service to compete against Reliance Jio GigaFiber even before the commercial launch of the latter.

