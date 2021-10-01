ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discounts On Best Laptops From Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP, And More

    By
    |

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 is all set to be launched in India on October 3. As the sale of laptops is shooting up across the country, the Amazon sale will provide attractive discounts on a slew of laptops from various brands. The online retailer sells laptops from popular brands such as Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo, Asus, and more.

     

    Amazon Discount Offers On List Of Best Laptops

    If you want to buy laptops, then you can choose the online retailer Amazon to make the purchase as you will get other offers including no-cost EMI payment options, exchange discounts, and partner offers from HDFC Bank that provides a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase. Take a look at the discounts on the best laptops during the sale from here.

    HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin & Light 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) FHD Laptop

    HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin & Light 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) FHD Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999

    HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin & Light 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) FHD Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6
     

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs.52,290 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020), 39.6 cm HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop

    ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020), 39.6 cm HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 30,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990

    ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020) Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

    Dell 14 (2021) i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop

    Dell 14 (2021) i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 69,695 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,990

    Dell 14 (2021) i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

    Acer Nitro 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

    Acer Nitro 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 100,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 72,990

    Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) FHD Gaming Laptop

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) FHD Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 81,869 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,990

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 62,990 onwards during the sale.

    MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i7-10750H, 17.3

    MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i7-10750H, 17.3" FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 95,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 71,990

    MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i7-10750H Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 71,990 onwards during the sale.

    Dell Vostro 3400 14

    Dell Vostro 3400 14" FHD Display Laptop

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 57,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,990

    Dell Vostro 3400 14" FHD Display Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 54,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion 14 Ryzen 5 14-inch (35.56 cms)

    HP Pavilion 14 Ryzen 5 14-inch (35.56 cms)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 67,931 ; Deal Price: Rs. 58,999

    HP Pavilion 14 Ryzen 5 14-inch (35.56 cms) Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 58,999 onwards during the sale.

    HP 15 Ryzen 5 4500U

    HP 15 Ryzen 5 4500U

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 49,120 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,990

    HP 15 Ryzen 5 4500U Laptop is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this laptop for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 15:11 [IST]
