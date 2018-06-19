Best student laptops available at up to Rs. 10,000 discount on Flipkart

Are you a student and want to take your productivity and efficiency to another level? Well, for that you must have a laptop. If you plannign to head off to college or university, then it is probably the best time to buy a laptop.

These laptops not only make your work easy but also keeps you connected with the fast paced world. The pieces of hardware offer you all the space and power you need to ensure you're working to your best everywhere.

E-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced new offers on students laptops that will give you up to Rs 10,000 discount. Check out the whole list and make your purchase decision simpler.

Asus Pentium Quad Core Offers:: No Cost EMIs from ₹2,665/month

Special PriceGet extra ₹6000 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Display

Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor

4 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

3 cell Battery Lenovo Ideapad Core i5 7th Gen Offer::

No Cost EMIs from ₹7,332/month

Get upto ₹10,500 off on exchange

Buy Extended Warranty at Affordable Cost

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

2 cell Battery 12% off on Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Core i3 6th Gen Offers::

No Cost EMIs from ₹4,499/month

Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹4000 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14 inch Display

Latest Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)

4 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

4 cell Battery 9% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320 Core i3 6th Gen Offers:: No Cost EMIs from ₹3,915/month

Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹2500 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Display

Latest Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)

4 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit DOS Operating System

1 TB HDD 7% off on Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 7th Gen Offer::

No Cost EMIs from ₹5,999/month

Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

Linux/Ubuntu Operating System

1 TB HDD Asus Core i3 6th Gen Offers::

No Cost EMIs from ₹4,332/month

Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)

4 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 6% off on HP 15 Core i5 8th Gen Offers::

No Cost EMIs from ₹7,832/month.

Get upto ₹10,500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 6% off on MSI GL Core i7 8th Gen Offers::

No Cost EMIs from ₹12,499/month

Get upto ₹10,500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹5000 off

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

MSI's Cooler Boost 5 Technology for Interruption Free Gaming

Giant Speakers for Immersive Audio Experience

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System

Intel Core i7 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD