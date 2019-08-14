Just In
Best High-End Laptops For Engineering Students In India Right Now
We have seen several high-end laptops in India from different brands, available at different price options. If you are keen on buying a few of them, you must check the list mentioned below. Some of these laptops are backed with Intel Core i5 9th generation processors. A few Macbooks in the list are thin and light and sport HD+ LED-backlit displays, while some other laptops come with pixel sense multi-touch displays
They are protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. These laptops come with pre-installed genuine Windows 10 OS and pre-loaded MS office home and student 2016.
Presently, you can get these laptops via a couple of online shopping platforms at never before seen deals covering EMI plans, extra discounts, cashback, exchange, warranty services, data plans, and much more
Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor base speed 2.4GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.1GHz, 4 Cores )
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM upgradeable up to 32GB RAM with | Storage: 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' SSHD (FireCuda) + PCIe NVMe 256GB M.2 SSD
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR5 4GB VRAM
- Display: 17.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Anti Glare IPS-level panel, Refersh Rate 60Hz, 100% sRGB | 81.5% screen-to-body ratio
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Design & battery: Super-narrow bezels frame | RGB LEDs wrap around the rim of the chassis | Laptop weight 2.85kg | Lithium battery 3-Cell
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs. 59,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel core i5-8250U processor
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.5 kg
- Warranty: This genuine Dell laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Dell covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2016 | In the box: Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter
- Ports & CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0
HP 15q Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs. 41,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel i5-8250U (1.6 GHz base processor speed, 6 MB cache, 4 cores), Max Boost Clock Up to 3.4 Ghz
- Operating system: Windows 10 Home
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED Display (1920 x 1080), Brightness: 220 nits
- Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4-2400 RAM, expandable to 16 GB, Storage: 1TB 5400 RPM HDD
- Design and Battery: Thin and light design|Weight: 2.04kg|Average battery life = 7 Hours, Lithium battery | HP Fast Charge Battery: 0 to 50% under 45 minutes
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
- This genuine HP laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Ports and CD Drive: 1 HDMI 1.4b, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 USB 2.0; 1 RJ-45; 1
Dell G3 15 3000 Series Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs. 72,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016
Acer Swift 7
MRP: Rs. 60,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Athlon 300U dual-core processor with 4 Threads, 2.4 Ghz turbo up to 3.3 Ghz
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home 64 bit with lifetime validity
- Display & Graphics: 14" display with IPS(In-Plane Switching) Technology, Full HD 1920 x1080, LED-backlit Acer ComfyView display | AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics with 3 GPU cores
- Design & Battery: Device weights 1.5kgs light , Full Metal Body | Battery life up to 10 hours
- Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with 1 TB HDD 2.5-inch 5400 RPM
- In the Box: Laptop with included battery, charger, user guide and manuals
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs. 79,490
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8250U 8th gen processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB hard drive
- 13.5-inch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 14.5 hours battery life, 1.25kg laptop
Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs. 64,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Intel Core i5 8300H 8th Gen 2. 3 GHz Processor with Turbo Boost speed Upto 4 GHz
- Features 8 GB DDR4 Ram with 1 TB HDD and 128 GB SSD
- Features 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics
- Features15. 6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview IPS Display and Back-lite Keyboard
- Windows 10 OS with 1 Year Warranty
Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs 48,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
Microsoft Surface Pro Core i5 7th Gen
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 2.6GHz base speed processor
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Pro with lifetime validity
- Display: 12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824) display, Touchscreen enabled
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR3 RAM with Intel HD 620 graphics, Storage: 128GB SSD
- Design & battery: Touchscreen tablet, Thin and light desigN, Tablet weight 0.770kg ,Maximum battery life = 13.5 hours, Lithium ion battery
- Warranty: This genuine Microsoft laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below
- Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Professional,
Asus ZenBook 13 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs. 74,439
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1.6 GHz base processor speed (6MB Cache, up to 3.9 GHz) Display: 33.78cm (13.3") LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 standard display|4-sided NanoEdge display with 95% screen-to-body ratio |Wide 100% sRGB color gamut|178° wide-view technology.
- Memory & Storage: 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM with Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics | Storage: PCIe NVMe 512GB M.2 SSD. Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity | Weight: 1.19kg laptop| Battery life = Up to 14 hours
- Design: 16.9mm Thin| Spun-metal finish| 2.8mm-thin side bezel and 3.3mm bottom bezel| ErgoLift hinge design| Meets the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard. Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard| NumberPad exclusive dual-function touchpad| 1.4mm Key Travel Distance.
- Audio: ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound| smart amplifier for maximum audio performance |Harman Kardon Certified |Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support I/O PORTS: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (up to 10Gbps), 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A (up to 10Gbps), 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MicroSD card reader
Lenovo Yoga 530 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs 85,950
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4 GHz Max speed, Quad cores, 6MB SmartCache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Touchscreen | Active Pen | Anti-glare display | Wide-angle view with IPS display | 250 Nits | 4096 point sensitivity with palm rejection technology
- Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX130 Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD
- Design and battery: 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop | Laptop weight 1.6 kg | 360-degree hinge | Rapid Charge (upto 2 hours of battery in 15 minutes charge in switch off mode) | Fingerprint | Active Pen | Battery Life: Upto 10 hours as per MobileMark 2014 | 4 cell 45WH battery
Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i5 8th Gen
MRP: Rs 94,990
Available On Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4GHz Max speed, 4 cores, 6MB SmartCache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Touchscreen | Bluetooth Active Pen 2 | Wide-angle view with IPS display | 4096 point sensitivity with palm rejection technology
- Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Intel Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD
- Design and battery: 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop | Laptop weight 1.12 kg | 360-degree hinge | Rapid Charge (upto 2 hours of battery in 15 minutes charge in switch off mode) | Fingerprint | Bluetooth Active Pen 2 | Thickness: 1.4 cm | Battery Life: Upto 11 hours as per MobileMark 2014 | 4 cell 48WH battery
