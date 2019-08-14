Best High-End Laptops For Engineering Students In India Right Now Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have seen several high-end laptops in India from different brands, available at different price options. If you are keen on buying a few of them, you must check the list mentioned below. Some of these laptops are backed with Intel Core i5 9th generation processors. A few Macbooks in the list are thin and light and sport HD+ LED-backlit displays, while some other laptops come with pixel sense multi-touch displays

They are protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. These laptops come with pre-installed genuine Windows 10 OS and pre-loaded MS office home and student 2016.

Presently, you can get these laptops via a couple of online shopping platforms at never before seen deals covering EMI plans, extra discounts, cashback, exchange, warranty services, data plans, and much more

Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor base speed 2.4GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.1GHz, 4 Cores )

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM upgradeable up to 32GB RAM with | Storage: 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' SSHD (FireCuda) + PCIe NVMe 256GB M.2 SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR5 4GB VRAM

Display: 17.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Anti Glare IPS-level panel, Refersh Rate 60Hz, 100% sRGB | 81.5% screen-to-body ratio

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Design & battery: Super-narrow bezels frame | RGB LEDs wrap around the rim of the chassis | Laptop weight 2.85kg | Lithium battery 3-Cell Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 59,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 8th Gen Intel core i5-8250U processor

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD

Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.5 kg

Warranty: This genuine Dell laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Dell covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2016 | In the box: Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter

Ports & CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0 HP 15q Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 41,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 8th Gen Intel i5-8250U (1.6 GHz base processor speed, 6 MB cache, 4 cores), Max Boost Clock Up to 3.4 Ghz

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED Display (1920 x 1080), Brightness: 220 nits

Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4-2400 RAM, expandable to 16 GB, Storage: 1TB 5400 RPM HDD

Design and Battery: Thin and light design|Weight: 2.04kg|Average battery life = 7 Hours, Lithium battery | HP Fast Charge Battery: 0 to 50% under 45 minutes

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

This genuine HP laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Ports and CD Drive: 1 HDMI 1.4b, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 USB 2.0; 1 RJ-45; 1 Dell G3 15 3000 Series Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 72,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016 Acer Swift 7 MRP: Rs. 60,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: AMD Athlon 300U dual-core processor with 4 Threads, 2.4 Ghz turbo up to 3.3 Ghz

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home 64 bit with lifetime validity

Display & Graphics: 14" display with IPS(In-Plane Switching) Technology, Full HD 1920 x1080, LED-backlit Acer ComfyView display | AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics with 3 GPU cores

Design & Battery: Device weights 1.5kgs light , Full Metal Body | Battery life up to 10 hours

Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with 1 TB HDD 2.5-inch 5400 RPM

In the Box: Laptop with included battery, charger, user guide and manuals Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 79,490

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8250U 8th gen processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB hard drive

13.5-inch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics

Windows 10 Home operating system

14.5 hours battery life, 1.25kg laptop Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 64,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Intel Core i5 8300H 8th Gen 2. 3 GHz Processor with Turbo Boost speed Upto 4 GHz

Features 8 GB DDR4 Ram with 1 TB HDD and 128 GB SSD

Features 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics

Features15. 6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview IPS Display and Back-lite Keyboard

Windows 10 OS with 1 Year Warranty Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs 48,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive Microsoft Surface Pro Core i5 7th Gen MRP: Rs. 79,999

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 2.6GHz base speed processor

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Pro with lifetime validity

Display: 12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824) display, Touchscreen enabled

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR3 RAM with Intel HD 620 graphics, Storage: 128GB SSD

Design & battery: Touchscreen tablet, Thin and light desigN, Tablet weight 0.770kg ,Maximum battery life = 13.5 hours, Lithium ion battery

Warranty: This genuine Microsoft laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below

Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Professional, Asus ZenBook 13 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 74,439

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1.6 GHz base processor speed (6MB Cache, up to 3.9 GHz) Display: 33.78cm (13.3") LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 standard display|4-sided NanoEdge display with 95% screen-to-body ratio |Wide 100% sRGB color gamut|178° wide-view technology.

Memory & Storage: 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM with Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics | Storage: PCIe NVMe 512GB M.2 SSD. Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity | Weight: 1.19kg laptop| Battery life = Up to 14 hours

Design: 16.9mm Thin| Spun-metal finish| 2.8mm-thin side bezel and 3.3mm bottom bezel| ErgoLift hinge design| Meets the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard. Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard| NumberPad exclusive dual-function touchpad| 1.4mm Key Travel Distance.

Audio: ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound| smart amplifier for maximum audio performance |Harman Kardon Certified |Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support I/O PORTS: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (up to 10Gbps), 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A (up to 10Gbps), 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MicroSD card reader Lenovo Yoga 530 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs 85,950

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4 GHz Max speed, Quad cores, 6MB SmartCache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Touchscreen | Active Pen | Anti-glare display | Wide-angle view with IPS display | 250 Nits | 4096 point sensitivity with palm rejection technology

Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX130 Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD

Design and battery: 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop | Laptop weight 1.6 kg | 360-degree hinge | Rapid Charge (upto 2 hours of battery in 15 minutes charge in switch off mode) | Fingerprint | Active Pen | Battery Life: Upto 10 hours as per MobileMark 2014 | 4 cell 45WH battery Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i5 8th Gen MRP: Rs 94,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4GHz Max speed, 4 cores, 6MB SmartCache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Touchscreen | Bluetooth Active Pen 2 | Wide-angle view with IPS display | 4096 point sensitivity with palm rejection technology

Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Intel Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD

Design and battery: 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop | Laptop weight 1.12 kg | 360-degree hinge | Rapid Charge (upto 2 hours of battery in 15 minutes charge in switch off mode) | Fingerprint | Bluetooth Active Pen 2 | Thickness: 1.4 cm | Battery Life: Upto 11 hours as per MobileMark 2014 | 4 cell 48WH battery

