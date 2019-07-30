List Of Microsoft Laptops To Buy In India Right Now – Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Go And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Microsoft has launched a few of its laptops in India. Some of them have been added to our list, that you can see below. You can have them either through a retail shop or via a couple of E-commerce shopping platforms. In case you purchase online, you can avail these laptops at best-mentioned deals.

The highlights of these laptops are they come with 2 in 1 laptop system, HD LED-backlit PixelSense display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 8GB or more RAM along with up to 256GB SSD storage configuration. These laptops are powered with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor along with 4.2 GHz Max Turbo Boost and are paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU graphics for gaming.

Key Specs

12.3-inch (2736 x 1824 pixels) 3:2 PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display

7th Gen Intel Core m3 with HD Graphics 615, i5 with HD Graphics 620, or i7 with Iris Plus Graphics 640

4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB SSD hard drive

8.0MP autofocus rear camera with 1080p video recording

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording

WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, Full-size USB 3.0, microSD card reader, Mini DisplayPort, Cover port, Surface Connect

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

1.6W Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Stereo microphones

Key Specs

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Features a 8th generation Intel Quad Core i7 Processor, 1 TB of storage, 16 GB RAM, and up to 17 hours of video playback

Enhanced Graphics performance with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU w/2GB GDDR5 Graphics Memory

The fastest Surface Book yet, with 2x more power. Bluetooth: BT4.1 LE

Vibrant PixelSense Display: now available with an improved 13.5" touchscreen

Key Specs

13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio,Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

7th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Intel HD 620 (i5) / Intel® Iris Plus Graphics 640 (i7)

8GB, or 16GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD

Windows 10 S

720p HD front-facing camera

3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo microphones, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect

Key Specs

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz

Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home Operating System

12.3 inch, 2736x1824, PixelSense Display

Memory & Storage : 8GB LPDDR3 1866 MHz RAM, with Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics | storage : 128GB Flash Memory Solid State

Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.770 kg | Battery life = 13.5 hours

This genuine Microsoft laptop comes with 1-year limited hardware warranty

Key Specs

1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8250U 8th gen processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB hard drive

13.5-inch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics

Windows 10 Home operating system

14.5 hours battery life, 1.25kg laptop

