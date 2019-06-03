Laptop Buying Guide - Factors To Consider

Performance

The best performance stats for laptops which you must consider is Intel 8th Gen( which is 91 % faster than its predecessor) Core i5 processor. Moreover, if you are looking for a budget laptop at least make sure the processor should be i3 which looks better than a Pentium or Celeron. If you intend to pay higher, you can suitably go with i7 and 8th gen combo.

Storage

If you need faster operation with a more responsive system, go suitably with SSD setup. 256GB SSD can be a better-replacing option to highly expensive 512GB unless making sure you don't have to keep huge files of data or games in your laptop.

RAM

It totally depends on you. If you're a gaming freak pick at the most 16GB configured laptop. In case you are restricted only to seamless and fruitful user-experience, go for 8GB RAM. And budget lovers can go with the 4GB option. No matter how much RAM you have configured, you can get it modified to the higher level by paying extra chunks.

GRAPHICS AND GAMING

If you're a gaming freak, go for NVIDIA G-Sync graphics card which is the latest display technology which offers seamless and fastest gaming experience. This graphics remove screen tearing and helps reducing display stutter and input lag, which can greatly benefit your gaming. AMD FreeSync is also a good option as gaming graphics.

Other aspects equally needed for a smooth gaming experience are either 8GB or 16GB RAM, SSD + HDD is definitely a good combination(or if HDD is your priority- it should be of 1TB or even more), the display should at least be of 1920 x 1080, ideal separate gaming keyboard, and more. For a better idea, you can check the detailed features on several websites which can benefit you in terms of gaming.

Form Factor

Before buying any laptop, look for an ideally matching form factor with your interests. These include- size, configuration, cost, portability, performance, battery life, or physical arrangement.

Display

While buying a laptop, make sure it should at least flaunt 1920 x 1080 resolution. However, for higher-resolution, the display should go up to 4K which entirely depends on how much money you can pay.

Operating System

The OS is essentially important spec which manages both hardware and software of a laptop. For efficient software, you must follow a certain OS such as Mac OS(amazing user interface offering applications run without lag), Windows OS(Compatible with most hardware and software which is also third-party program oriented), UBUNTU & DOS(these are suitable for programmers and coders as it is Linux based), and Chrome OS(which is meant only for Chrome books).

Features

Some features which you must consider on purchasing a laptop include- touchscreen, fast charging support, backlit keyboard, ultra slim bezel-less display, USB Type-C ports, and Fingerprint reader.

Battery

The bigger battery yo go for, the long-lasting your laptop can be. Since you are totally dependent on heavy multitasking, make sure you have an aggressively and massively configured battery module.

Price

It totally depends on your requirement. If you have a bigger configuration requirement, you will have to pay more amount of money. Having considered that you are a gaming lover, you must be prepared to spend much more money.