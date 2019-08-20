Best Laptops To Buy Right Now Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Earlier, the price used to be an obstructing factor for some users, who wanted to buy laptops. Gradually, the trend has changed and the manufacturers have now started designing cheaper laptops. The idea to stay ahead than the competitors have further been tempting the makers. Some of which are available in India and the users don't have to spend too much for buying them.

Some highlights of these laptops include pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, up to 16-inch Full HD IPS screens, up to 4GB RAMs, 32GB in-built storages, up to 4 hours of battery backup, microSD card readers, and more.

On buying these enlisted laptops via Flipkart, you get no-cost EMI options, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra 10% capped to Rs 1, 000 on prepaid, and 1-year warranty service. Even other online retailers have plenty of offers on these laptops.

Asus APU Dual Core E1 MRP: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch HD LCD Anti-glare Display

4 GB

500 GB HDD

Windows 10 Home

3 cell battery with 45 W AC Adapter RDP ThinBook Atom Quad Core MRP: Rs. 16,200

Key Specs 11.6 inch HD Display

4 GB

500 GB HDD

32 GB EMMC Storage

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive Lenovo Ideapad 330 APU Dual Core A6 MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display

4 GB

1 TB HDD

DOS

APU Dual Core A6

2 cell with 45 W AC Adapter Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit TFT Display

2 GB

Linux

1.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.4 GHz

Intel Integrated HD500

2 cell with 45 W AC Adapter Battery Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Dual Core A6 MRP: Rs. 18,490

Key Specs 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display

2.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3 GHz

APU Dual Core A6

4 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

DOS

2 cell with 45 W AC Adapter Battery Asus Vivobook Celeron Dual Core 8th Gen MRP: Rs. 19,490

Key Specs 14 inch HD LED Backlit Display

4 GB

1 TB HDD

DOS

APU Dual Core A6

Li-ion Battery HP G6 APU Dual Core A6 MRP: Rs. 19,490

Key Specs 14 inch HD LED Backlit Display

4 GB

1 TB HDD

DOS

2.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3 GHz

Li-ion Battery Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Quad Core A6 7th Gen MRP: Rs. 20,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch 15.6 HD TN (SLIM)(1366X768)

4 GB

1 TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

512 MB Graphics

45W Power Supply

Battery Backup Up to 4.5 Hours Acer Aspire 3 APU Dual Core A4 7th Gen MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch screen

4 GB

1 TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

