    Earlier, the price used to be an obstructing factor for some users, who wanted to buy laptops. Gradually, the trend has changed and the manufacturers have now started designing cheaper laptops. The idea to stay ahead than the competitors have further been tempting the makers. Some of which are available in India and the users don't have to spend too much for buying them.

    Best Laptops To Buy Right Now Under Rs. 20,000

     

    Some highlights of these laptops include pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, up to 16-inch Full HD IPS screens, up to 4GB RAMs, 32GB in-built storages, up to 4 hours of battery backup, microSD card readers, and more.

    On buying these enlisted laptops via Flipkart, you get no-cost EMI options, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra 10% capped to Rs 1, 000 on prepaid, and 1-year warranty service. Even other online retailers have plenty of offers on these laptops.

    Asus APU Dual Core E1

    Asus APU Dual Core E1

    MRP: Rs. 15,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch HD LCD Anti-glare Display
    • 4 GB
    • 500 GB HDD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 3 cell battery with 45 W AC Adapter
    RDP ThinBook Atom Quad Core

    RDP ThinBook Atom Quad Core

    MRP: Rs. 16,200
    Key Specs

    • 11.6 inch HD Display
    • 4 GB
    • 500 GB HDD
    • 32 GB EMMC Storage
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
    • Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
    Lenovo Ideapad 330 APU Dual Core A6
     

    Lenovo Ideapad 330 APU Dual Core A6

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display
    • 4 GB
    • 1 TB HDD
    • DOS
    • APU Dual Core A6
    • 2 cell with 45 W AC Adapter
    Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core

    Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core

    MRP: Rs. 16,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit TFT Display
    • 2 GB
    • Linux
    • 1.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.4 GHz
    • Intel Integrated HD500
    • 2 cell with 45 W AC Adapter Battery
    Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Dual Core A6

    Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Dual Core A6

    MRP: Rs. 18,490
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display
    • 2.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3 GHz
    • APU Dual Core A6
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 1 TB HDD
    • DOS
    • 2 cell with 45 W AC Adapter Battery
    Asus Vivobook Celeron Dual Core 8th Gen

    Asus Vivobook Celeron Dual Core 8th Gen

    MRP: Rs. 19,490
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch HD LED Backlit Display
    • 4 GB
    • 1 TB HDD
    • DOS
    • APU Dual Core A6
    • Li-ion Battery
    HP G6 APU Dual Core A6

    HP G6 APU Dual Core A6

    MRP: Rs. 19,490
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch HD LED Backlit Display
    • 4 GB
    • 1 TB HDD
    • DOS
    • 2.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3 GHz
    • Li-ion Battery
    Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Quad Core A6 7th Gen

    Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Quad Core A6 7th Gen

    MRP: Rs. 20,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch 15.6 HD TN (SLIM)(1366X768)
    • 4 GB
    • 1 TB HDD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 512 MB Graphics
    • 45W Power Supply
    • Battery Backup Up to 4.5 Hours
    Acer Aspire 3 APU Dual Core A4 7th Gen

    Acer Aspire 3 APU Dual Core A4 7th Gen

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch screen
    • 4 GB
    • 1 TB HDD
    • Windows 10 Home

