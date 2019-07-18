Buying Guide: No Cost EMI Offers On Best Laptops For Students Features oi-Harish Kumar

After a brilliant showcase of Prime Day sale, Amazon is back with its new scheme called "EMI Fest". To be specific, this scheme is only related to laptops that can be purchased at the best EMI plans. There are some more exciting deals on these laptops, that will also prevent you from spending an extra amount of money. Check out a list of these laptops which have been designed , keeping students in mind.

Buying these laptops via Amazon can you get up to Rs. 15,000 instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The consumers will also get a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

Also, under partner offers you can avail EMI on debit cards and seek credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, on these laptops. There are more offers which you can find on Amazon. With these offers, the users, especially students will get the best chance to buy a few laptops through Amazon.

HP 15 Intel Core i5 (EMI starts at Rs 1,977. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

7th Gen Intel i5-7200U (2.5 GHz base processor speed, 3 MB SmartCache, 2 cores), Max Boost Clock Up to 3.1 GHz

Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016 Lifetime edition

8GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Expandable to 16 GB

1TB 5400 RPM HDD

3 cell Li-Ion battery Lenovo Ideapad 330 7th Gen Intel Core I3 (EMI starts at Rs 1,223. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Processor: 7th Generation Core Intel I3-7020U processor, 2.3 Ghz base speed, 2 cores, 3Mb smart Cache

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home, with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology

Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD

Design and battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014

This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Pre-Installed Software: Windows 10 Home | Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual

Ports and Optical drive: 2 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C (USB 3.0) Dell Inspiron 3567 Intel Core i3 7th Gen (EMI starts at Rs 1,365. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) display

Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Intel HD 620 Graphics| Storage: 1TB HDD

Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.5kg | Lithium battery

Warranty: This genuine Dell laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Dell covering Hardware Issues and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.

Pre-installed Software: MS Office Home & Student 2016| In the Box: Laptop with included battery and charger

Ports & CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0 , 1 HDMI, ASUS TUF Gaming FX570 (EMI starts at Rs 2,636. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz) 8th Gen processor

8GB DDR4 2400 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Hybrid HDD (FireCuda)

15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GDDR5 4GB Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

1.9kg laptop HP 15 Core i3 7th gen 15.6-inch Laptop (EMI starts at Rs 1,379 per month)

Key Specs

Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed, 2 cores, 3MB cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch HD WLED Touch Screen Display

Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: 1TB HDD, 5400 RPM | Intel HD Graphics 620

Design & battery: Multi-touch gesture support | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 2.04kg | Max battery life = up to 13 hours, Fast Charge, Battery: 3 Cell, Li-Ion, Power Supply: 41 W AC Adapter

Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below. Register device at, register.hp.com to activate warranty

Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home | In the Box: Laptop with included battery and charger Ports & CD drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 Audio-output Lenovo Ideapad S145 AMD (EMI starts at Rs 1,200. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs Processor: AMD A9-9425 7th Generation processor, 3.1 Ghz base speed, 3.7 Ghz max speed, 2 cores, 1 Mb Cache

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home, with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1366x768) HD display | Anti Glare technology

Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD

Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| 180 Degree Hinge| Laptop weight 1.85kg | Battery Life: Upto 5.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014

This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Pre-Installed Software: Windows 10 Home, Office Home and Student 2019 | Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual

Ports and Optical Drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, USB 2.0 |4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC)|Combo audio HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 8th Gen (EMI starts at Rs 2,024. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 2.1GHz base processor speed, 2 cores, 4MB cache

Operating system: Pre-loaded windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) SVA anti-glare micro-edge touchscreen display | WLED display

Memory & storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM(1X4) with Intel UHD 620 Graphics | Storage: 256GB M.2 SSD

Design & Battery: Touchscreen convertible laptop | thin and light design | laptop weight: 1.59 kg | 3-cell fast charge battery Acer Swift 3 SF314-41 (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Processor: AMD Athlon 300U dual-core processor with 4 Threads, 2.4 Ghz turbo up to 3.3 Ghz

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home 64 bit with lifetime validity

Display & Graphics: 14" display with IPS(In-Plane Switching) Technology, Full HD 1920 x1080, LED-backlit Acer ComfyView display | AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics with 3 GPU cores

Design & Battery: Device weights 1.5kgs light , Full Metal Body | Battery life up to 10 hours

Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with 1 TB HDD 2.5-inch 5400 RPM Apple MacBook Air (EMI starts at Rs 3,385. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera Dell Inspiron 5570 (EMI starts at Rs 2,683 per month.)

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics

GHz intel i5-8250U processor

8GB DDR4 RAM RAM

1TB hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

2.5kg laptop

