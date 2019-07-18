Just In
Buying Guide: No Cost EMI Offers On Best Laptops For Students
After a brilliant showcase of Prime Day sale, Amazon is back with its new scheme called "EMI Fest". To be specific, this scheme is only related to laptops that can be purchased at the best EMI plans. There are some more exciting deals on these laptops, that will also prevent you from spending an extra amount of money. Check out a list of these laptops which have been designed , keeping students in mind.
Buying these laptops via Amazon can you get up to Rs. 15,000 instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The consumers will also get a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.
Also, under partner offers you can avail EMI on debit cards and seek credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, on these laptops. There are more offers which you can find on Amazon. With these offers, the users, especially students will get the best chance to buy a few laptops through Amazon.
HP 15 Intel Core i5 (EMI starts at Rs 1,977. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 7th Gen Intel i5-7200U (2.5 GHz base processor speed, 3 MB SmartCache, 2 cores), Max Boost Clock Up to 3.1 GHz
- Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016 Lifetime edition
- 8GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Expandable to 16 GB
- 1TB 5400 RPM HDD
- 3 cell Li-Ion battery
Lenovo Ideapad 330 7th Gen Intel Core I3 (EMI starts at Rs 1,223. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Generation Core Intel I3-7020U processor, 2.3 Ghz base speed, 2 cores, 3Mb smart Cache
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home, with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology
- Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD
- Design and battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014
- This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Pre-Installed Software: Windows 10 Home | Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
- Ports and Optical drive: 2 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C (USB 3.0)
Dell Inspiron 3567 Intel Core i3 7th Gen (EMI starts at Rs 1,365. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) display
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Intel HD 620 Graphics| Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.5kg | Lithium battery
- Warranty: This genuine Dell laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Dell covering Hardware Issues and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
- Pre-installed Software: MS Office Home & Student 2016| In the Box: Laptop with included battery and charger
- Ports & CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0 , 1 HDMI,
ASUS TUF Gaming FX570 (EMI starts at Rs 2,636. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz) 8th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 2400 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Hybrid HDD (FireCuda)
- 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GDDR5 4GB Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.9kg laptop
HP 15 Core i3 7th gen 15.6-inch Laptop (EMI starts at Rs 1,379 per month)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed, 2 cores, 3MB cache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch HD WLED Touch Screen Display
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: 1TB HDD, 5400 RPM | Intel HD Graphics 620
- Design & battery: Multi-touch gesture support | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 2.04kg | Max battery life = up to 13 hours, Fast Charge, Battery: 3 Cell, Li-Ion, Power Supply: 41 W AC Adapter
- Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below. Register device at, register.hp.com to activate warranty
- Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home | In the Box: Laptop with included battery and charger Ports & CD drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 Audio-output
Lenovo Ideapad S145 AMD (EMI starts at Rs 1,200. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD A9-9425 7th Generation processor, 3.1 Ghz base speed, 3.7 Ghz max speed, 2 cores, 1 Mb Cache
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home, with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1366x768) HD display | Anti Glare technology
- Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD
- Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| 180 Degree Hinge| Laptop weight 1.85kg | Battery Life: Upto 5.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014
- This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Pre-Installed Software: Windows 10 Home, Office Home and Student 2019 | Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
- Ports and Optical Drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, USB 2.0 |4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC)|Combo audio
HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 8th Gen (EMI starts at Rs 2,024. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 2.1GHz base processor speed, 2 cores, 4MB cache
- Operating system: Pre-loaded windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) SVA anti-glare micro-edge touchscreen display | WLED display
- Memory & storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM(1X4) with Intel UHD 620 Graphics | Storage: 256GB M.2 SSD
- Design & Battery: Touchscreen convertible laptop | thin and light design | laptop weight: 1.59 kg | 3-cell fast charge battery
Acer Swift 3 SF314-41 (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Athlon 300U dual-core processor with 4 Threads, 2.4 Ghz turbo up to 3.3 Ghz
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home 64 bit with lifetime validity
- Display & Graphics: 14" display with IPS(In-Plane Switching) Technology, Full HD 1920 x1080, LED-backlit Acer ComfyView display | AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics with 3 GPU cores
- Design & Battery: Device weights 1.5kgs light , Full Metal Body | Battery life up to 10 hours
- Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with 1 TB HDD 2.5-inch 5400 RPM
Apple MacBook Air (EMI starts at Rs 3,385. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
Dell Inspiron 5570 (EMI starts at Rs 2,683 per month.)
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Graphics
- GHz intel i5-8250U processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 2.5kg laptop
