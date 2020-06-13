Features That Didn’t Make It To Mi Notebook, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Features oi-Vivek

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition does offer a premium build, a great set of hardware for the price, and also looks premium when compared to the similarly priced devices. However, like everything in tech, these laptops are not perfect and there are a few features that could be a deal-breaker.

Some of the missing features on the Mi Notebook are a bit quintessential, at least for me, and here are the five drawbacks or the missing features on the newest laptops from Xiaomi India.

No Built-In Web Camera

Due to COVID-19, most of the office goers and students now depend on video conferencing apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Team, Skype, and many. Almost 99 percent of the laptops come with a built-in web camera, even though some of the models have cameras placed at an unconventional location.

The Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition does not have a built-in web camera. Instead, these devices ship with a USB HD web camera that can be docked to the laptop. This means, one always has to carry it along with the laptop and it is an additional responsibility.

Soldered Memory

All five models of the Mi Notebook offer 8GB DDR4 memory with a respectable frequency. Most of the Windows laptops offer a modular memory design, allowing users to upgrade/swap memory if required and the Mi Notebook series misses out on this feature, as the memory has been soldered to the motherboard.

This means you cannot upgrade RAM. Similarly, the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors support dual-channel memory, and using two RAM sticks will further improve the performance of the overall device. Plus, the company should have offered at 16GB RAM option, at least for the high-end model.

No LED Backlight For Keyboard

This is 2020 and most of the laptops priced around Rs. 50,000 or more comes with a backlit keyboard and either the Mi Notebook or the Horizon Edition does not support this feature. If you are a night owl like me, then you will have to have an additional table lamp (given you like to work in darker environments) else you won't be able to see the keys.

No USB Type-C Charging

The Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition come with a single USB Type-C port and it can be used for both charging and data transfer. However, this port can only be used for charging other devices and the laptop can only be charged using the proprietary charging pin.

No Fingerprint Sensor/Windows Hello Support

If you don't have a Mi Band, then you have to enter the complete password each time to get into the Mi Notebook. These laptops do not have a fingerprint sensor or Windows Hello facial recognition system and it will slow you down a bit.

So, these are some of the major drawbacks on the Mi Notebook series of laptops from Xiaomi India. Do note that, these features might not be deal-breakers for everyone. However, they are definitely something that is for sure will improve the overall user-experience.

