Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Upto 50% Off On Laptops And Desktops
The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will kickstart today and will go on until November 4. This sale follows the Big Billion Days Sale that went on until October 21. The early access sale for buyers will start today at midnight for the Flipkart Plus members. During the six-day sale period, buyers will get bank offers, exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000, and no-cost EMI payment options up to 18 months as well.
As laptops are bestsellers right now during the pandemic crisis while a majority of people are working from home and taking up online classes, you can upgrade to a laptop at up to 50% off during this Flipkart sale.
You can choose from laptops across price points and get up complete protection from all defects and extended warranty up to two years for Rs. 799 onwards. Check out the best offers from below.
Bestselling Laptops Starting From Rs. 51,999
If you are looking for a bestselling laptop, then the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 provides you a slew of options priced starting from Rs. 51,999 across brands. Notably, this is a good option provided you get additional discounts and offers.
Thin And Light Laptops Starting From Rs. 28,990
Looking out for a light and thin laptop that has a sleek look and still can work better? Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale provides you laptops priced starting from Rs. 28,990. These laptops are available at up to 18 months of no-cost EMI making it more affordable.
Up To 30% Off On Premium Laptops
There are premium laptops in the Indian market from brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and more. These laptops are more affordable during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale as you can get them at up to 30% discount along with other benefits.
Up To 30% Off On Desktops
If you are looking for desktops instead of laptops, then the e-commerce portal Flipkart provides you options that are priced at up to 30%. You can get these desktops at no-cost EMI payment option, additional discounts and more.
Up To 30% Off On Business Laptops
Are you in search of business laptops? Well, Flipkart provides laptops with GST Invoice, which helps businesses save more on the purchase. Check out the sale for more details on the same.
Budget Laptops Under Rs. 30,000
Lastly, budget buyers also have enough options on Flipkart as the portal lists such laptops priced under Rs. 30,000 along with other deals and discounts as mentioned earlier.
