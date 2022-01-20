Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Upto 40% Off On Best Gaming, Working, Business, Student Laptops Features oi-Harish Kumar

Laptops have become a norm in the everyday routine in the modern world. Several brands offer a wide range of devices to choose from for gaming, working, business, studies, and much more. Now, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a massive price cut on some of the best laptops. In fact, the Flipkart sale is offering up to a 40 percent discount on some of the best laptops.

For instance, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the DELL Vostro Core i3 11th, Gen, for just Rs. 37,990. Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen can be bought for a 36 percent discount. Plus, the ASUS Core i3 10th Gen X515JA-EJ372TS Thin and Light Laptop makes a good buy for everyone.

That's not all. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering the HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen 15s-DU1066TU Thin and Light Laptop for just Rs. 40,990. The ASUS Celeron Dual Core X543MA-GQ1015T Laptop and the Nokia PureBook X14 Core i5 10th Gen are a few other suggestions for those looking for a premium laptop.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering the HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H and the MSI GF63 Thin Hexa Core i5 10th Gen at a huge discount, making it a worthy buy. One can also check out the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H and the HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Hexa Core at the Flipkart sale.

DELL Vostro Core i3 11th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,715 (8% off) DELL Vostro Core i3 11th Gen is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,490 ; MRP: Rs. 57,290 (36% off) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 36,490 onwards during the sale. ASUS Core i3 10th Gen X515JA-EJ372TS Thin and Light Laptop Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,990 (20% off) ASUS Core i3 10th Gen X515JA-EJ372TS Thin and Light Laptop is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale. HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen 15s-DU1066TU Thin and Light Laptop Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 ; MRP: Rs. 43,090 (4% off) HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen 15s-DU1066TU is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 40,990 onwards during the sale. ASUS Celeron Dual Core X543MA-GQ1015T Laptop Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 26,990 (7% off) ASUS Celeron Dual Core X543MA-GQ1015T Laptop is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale. Nokia PureBook X14 Core i5 10th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 50,990 ; MRP: Rs. 90,000 (43% off) Nokia PureBook X14 Core i5 10th Gen is available at 43% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 50,990 onwards during the sale. ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i5 10th Gen X413JP-EB522TS Thin and Light Laptop Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 53,990 ; MRP: Rs. 68,990 (21% off) ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i5 10th Gen X413JP-EB522TS Thin and Light Laptop is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 50,990 onwards during the sale. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (2021) Core i5 11th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 55,990 ; MRP: Rs. 83,890 (33% off) Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (2021) Core i5 11th Gen Laptop is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 55,990 onwards during the sale. ASUS VivoBook Ultra Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 52,990 ; MRP: Rs. 73,990 (28% off) ASUS VivoBook Ultra Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U Laptop is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 52,990 onwards during the sale. Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 10th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 89,999 (44% off) Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 10th Gen Laptop is available at 44% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale. MSI GF63 Thin Hexa Core i5 10th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 55,990 ; MRP: Rs. 72,990 (23% off) MSI GF63 Thin Hexa Core i5 10th Gen is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 55,990 onwards during the sale. Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 58,990 ; MRP: Rs. 99,999 (41% off) Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H is available at 41% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 58,990 onwards during the sale. HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 57,990 ; MRP: Rs. 76,020 (23% off) HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. . onwards during the sale.

