    Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Offers 2022: Amazfit’s Best-Selling Smartwatches On Great Discounts

    By
    |

    The two major e-commerce platforms- Amazon.in and Flipkart.com are offering some exciting discounts on Amazfit's top-selling wearables. The portfolio covers the sub-5K Amazfit Bip U to the expensive GTR 47 mm smartwatch. Besides, the Amazfit's widely popular T-Rex, Neo, and the GTS series are also selling at some decent discounted prices.

     

    If you were planning to buy a wearable from the house of Amazfit, the following list will come in handy.

    Amazfit Bip U

    Amazfit Bip U

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999

    Amazfit Bip U is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    Amazfit Bip U Pro New

    Amazfit Bip U Pro New

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999

    Amazfit Bip U Pro is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Amazfit Bip U Pro old
     

    Amazfit Bip U Pro old

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999

    Amazfit Bip U Pro old is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Amazfit GTR 2 Classic

    Amazfit GTR 2 Classic

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499

    Amazfit GTR 2 Classic is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Amazfit GTR 2 Sports

    Amazfit GTR 2 Sports

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999

    Amazfit GTR 2 Sports is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Amazfit GTR 2e

    Amazfit GTR 2e

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499

    Amazfit GTR 2e is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
