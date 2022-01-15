Just In
Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Offers 2022: Amazfit’s Best-Selling Smartwatches On Great Discounts
The two major e-commerce platforms- Amazon.in and Flipkart.com are offering some exciting discounts on Amazfit's top-selling wearables. The portfolio covers the sub-5K Amazfit Bip U to the expensive GTR 47 mm smartwatch. Besides, the Amazfit's widely popular T-Rex, Neo, and the GTS series are also selling at some decent discounted prices.
If you were planning to buy a wearable from the house of Amazfit, the following list will come in handy.
Amazfit Bip U
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999
Amazfit Bip U is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Amazfit Bip U Pro New
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999
Amazfit Bip U Pro is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Amazfit Bip U Pro old
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999
Amazfit Bip U Pro old is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Amazfit GTR 2 Classic
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499
Amazfit GTR 2 Classic is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Amazfit GTR 2 Sports
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999
Amazfit GTR 2 Sports is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Amazfit GTR 2e
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499
Amazfit GTR 2e is available at discount during Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
